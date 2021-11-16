ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Regulators propose first global blueprint for banks and climate change

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Banks should embed controls over financial risks from climate change into their boards and assess the adequacy of their capital buffers, global banking regulators said on Tuesday.

“Banks should identify and quantify climate-related financial risks and incorporate those assessed as material over relevant time horizons into their internal capital and liquidity adequacy assessment processes,” the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said in regulatory principles on climate change put out to public consultation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

A new ratings industry is emerging to help homebuyers assess climate risks

As climate change fuels large-scale natural disasters, the real estate mantra of “location, location, location” is taking on new meaning. In 2021, homeowners have contended with threats including paralyzing cold on the Great Plains, wildfire evacuations in the West and flooding from the South to New York City and New England. Buying a house is complicated enough in a market that has become supercharged in many U.S. cities. Emerging climate change risks will further complicate those decisions. Investors will be less likely to regret their decisions if they do due diligence in researching local climate risks. Mortgage lenders will face less...
REAL ESTATE
Brookings Institution

Climate change will pose a huge disruption. Are the world’s banks ready?

As the climate change conference concluded last week in Glasgow, one thing set it apart from all the other conferences before: The world’s bankers were there in force. In recent years, the world’s leading financial centers, and their regulators, have been talking a lot about climate change. For all the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blueprint#Extreme Weather
Las Vegas Herald

COP26 concludes with global deal on climate change

Glasgow [UK], November 14 (ANI): A global deal on averting the worst impacts of climate change has been reached at COP26 in the United Nations climate change conference here on Saturday, as per a media report. The conference concluded yesterday after a one-day extension. Around 200 participating countries adopted the...
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

USDC issuer Circle supports proposal to regulate stablecoin issuers as banks

Issuers of stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) may soon be required to work under the same regulations as banks, but that seemingly doesn’t frighten the CEO of the USDC-issuer Circle. Commenting on the Biden administration’s proposal to work on a bank-like regulation for stablecoin issuers, Circle CEO...
MARKETS
CNET

Fighting climate change through banking: A conversation with Aspiration CEO Andrei Cherny

This story is part of The Cost of Climate Change, CNET's coverage of how the changing climate impacts a range of financial issues. It turns out the banks have all of our money. Sure, that's obvious -- and yet we don't always draw the connections between where we keep our savings and investments and how those deposits are deployed in the real world. That's why we may be surprised to learn that, since 2016, the world's banks have used nearly $4 trillion of our funds to finance fossil fuel projects, according to a Rainforest Action Network study.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Britain proposes global competitiveness objective for financial regulators

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain proposed on Tuesday to require financial regulators to safeguard the global competitiveness of the financial sector as a formal objective in their work after Brexit. “The government intends to provide for a greater focus on growth and international competitiveness through the introduction of new secondary objectives...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Bank Leaders Need to Take Climate Change Risk Seriously -U.S. Regulator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator is calling on the leaders of large banks to more seriously assess and manage their risk to climate change, including exposure to a possible carbon tax. Michael Hsu, the acting Comptroller of the Currency, said in a speech Monday that bank boards should press...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Issues and Regulatory Cost Blamed for Surging Housing Costs

As housing prices continues to rise, Tim Rood, managing director at the real estate finance solutions company SitusAMC, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about what is driving up the costs, attributing it to supply chain constraints and regulatory expenses. Rood stated that the federal government's response to the 2008 financial crisis has added to the growing price tags. "The government came down super hard on banks and independent mortgage companies because of the defaults," he said.
REAL ESTATE
TheConversationAU

New Zealand's climate change regulation is messy and complex -- here’s how to improve it

Like other countries, New Zealand has both international and domestic targets to reduce emissions, but they run on different timelines and are based on different assumptions. This week, public submissions close on New Zealand’s first emissions reduction plan which proposes policies for staying within the emissions budget for 2022-25 and keeping on track for future budgets. New Zealand also pledged to cut emissions by half by 2030 when it announced its upgraded nationally determined contribution (NDC) during the recent COP26 climate summit. This is part of the global effort, under the Paris Agreement, to limit warming to 1.5℃ above pre-industrial levels. The...
ENVIRONMENT
newbernnow.com

Learn How Climate Change Effects Us Locally and Globally

We here in Eastern North Carolina have already seen the effects of climate change on increasing and strengthening hurricanes, and impending sea level rise. Are we prepared for future events?. The Carolina Nature Coalition is offering this November 23rd program at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in New Bern and virtually...
NEW BERN, NC
wkzo.com

Wall Street sees first Fed climate change review in 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – While the U.S. Federal Reserve trails other major central banks in tackling climate change, it’s catching up on a critical front: figuring out if rising temperatures could topple a major bank or even the entire financial system. The potential effects of climate change – namely through rising...
ENVIRONMENT
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy