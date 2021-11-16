ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could a Dune game be coming from InXile? Fans certainly think so

By Hirun Cryer
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

InXile fans think the Wasteland developer might be working on a game set in the world of Frank Herbert's Dune. In a recent post on Reddit, one user's speculation pieced a number of clues together about InXile's next game, suggesting the studio could be adapting the works of Frank Herbert for...

techraptor.net

Second Dune Board Game Expansion Feels No Fear

Fans of the highly influential sci-fi novel series may be aware of the officially licensed Dune board game. Officially titled Dune: A Game of Conquest and Diplomacy, it was a grand strategy game where you controlled one of four factions and fought for control over the precious spice, melange. Now, Galeforce Nine have announced a new major expansion for the game.
HOBBIES
windowscentral.com

Mortal Kombat 11 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass

Mortal Kombat 11 could be headed to Xbox Game Pass, according to a new Instagram post from the gaming subscription service. The latest in the Mortal Kombat fighting series launched in 2019, available on Xbox One consoles, with an Xbox Series X|S upgrade also available for no extra cost. Microsoft...
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

Dune almost ended at a later point from the book

Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction movie masterpiece, Dune, has been wowing audiences around the world. It’s been a huge commercial and critical success and convinced a new generation of readers to pick up the work of Frank Herbert and dig into the sand of the source material. The only complaint we’ve...
MOVIES
lakebit.com

Elder Scrolls 6 almost certainly not coming to PS5

Last year, Microsoft’s purchase of Zenimax Media and Bethesda sent shockwaves through the video game world. In one fell swoop, Microsoft got hold of some of the best-known games in gaming, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Bethesda’s upcoming game Starfield and, of course, The Elder Scrolls series of role-playing games. This likely...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Dune Part 2: could this epic fan art influence the sequel?

Dune Part 2, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s hit movie, is officially coming. From the off, the director has stuck to his guns and set out to make a movie in two parts. Legendary Studios' boasted, "This is only the beginning…" it teased, "We're excited to continue the journey!" Dune Part 2 will release October 20, 2023.
MOVIES
Coastal View

“Dune”

Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel “Dune” has had a huge impact on sci-fi movies. Everything – from “Star Wars” to “Mad Max” to “Blade Runner” to “Alien” – owes a huge debt to the book. Yet, before this year, the story itself hadn’t been given the on-screen adaptation it deserved. David Lynch did a version in the 80s, but it was too David Lynch for anyone’s good.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Rockstar apologizes for the state of GTA Trilogy

Rockstar has apologized for the GTA Trilogy's rocky launch, promising future updates to improve the overall state of the games. In case you haven't heard, the GTA Trilogy launch didn't go too well. The remasters of three classic GTA games launched with a myriad of technical issues that, while at times highly entertaining, aren't exactly befitting of some of the most beloved titles of all time. To make matters worse, the trilogy was pulled entirely from PC due to "files unintentionally included in these versions."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Mass Effect Legendary Edition might be coming to Xbox Game Pass

Rumor has it Mass Effect Legendary Edition may be making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Though not officially confirmed by either Xbox or EA – which means we can only report this with the usual bucketload of cynical salt for now – a Polish site, XGP, reckons it spotted that the remastered trilogy briefly had a Game Pass badge on its Microsoft store listing yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The Halo Infinite opening scene has leaked online two weeks before release

The opening cinematic for Halo Infinite appears to have leaked online ahead of the game’s December 8 release date. As shared on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit, the German language version of the upcoming game’s opening scene has somehow been released. You can watch the leaked cinematic via the embedded link below however this is your spoiler warning if you wanted to remain in the dark until Halo Infinite officially releases.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Official Horizon Zero Dawn podcast will explore Aloy's world ahead of Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerilla games is launching a new podcast exploring the Horizon universe. In a tweet earlier today, Guerrilla announced the 'Gaia Cast', "an upcoming podcast that dives deep into the Horizon universe." The developer has outlined the topics its team will be discussing in the first season, which begins tomorrow, November 23. The first episode is titled 'All About Aloy', focusing on the series protagonist.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to get the Elden Ring horse

To get the Elden Ring horse you can unlock and summon at will - known more formally as the Spectral Steed Torrent - players will have to do a bit of exploration and swordplay first. It's worth it though - Torrent is a vital part of the traversal mechanics in Elden Ring, able to dash across the landscape and scale steep terrain easily, as well as providing an edge in certain combat encounters. We'll show you how to get Torrent the Elden Ring horse below, as well as all the advantages and abilities that come with cavalry combat.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How streaming created the perfect time for GamesMaster to return

The visage of one of television's elder statesmen, warped and distorted, greets a gamer and lays out a challenge. A Scottish presenter shares some pre-game jokes, while his co-hosts explain the game and hype up the crowd. Only success brings the coveted reward of a golden joystick. Gamers of a certain age will know exactly what this is – this is GamesMaster, the TV show that captivated British gamers between 1992 and 1998. Except it isn't, because GamesMaster is back for 2021, with the first episode going live on E4's YouTube channel tonight before it airs on the UK TV channel E4 this coming Wednesday. Trevor McDonald has succeeded the late Patrick Moore as the GamesMaster, with Rab Florence, Frankie Ward, and Ty Logan handling presenting duties on the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Genshin Impact characters Shenhe and Yun Jin announced for update 2.4

Genshin Impact is getting two new characters in update 2.4: the cryo spearwoman Shenhe and the geo spearwoman Yun Jin. As expected, the official Genshin Impact social media channels revealed these two characters ahead of the upcoming release of update 2.3. New characters have been revealed an update early for several months now, so we knew somebody was on the way, but it is a surprise to see two more never-before-seen fighters.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Kirby and the Forgotten Land ESRB rating reveals more details about the pink blob’s upcoming adventure

A new rating for Kirby and the Forgotten Land has revealed new details about the upcoming game. According to a recent ESRB rating, the action-adventure game will require players to "help Kirby save kidnapped creatures from evil forces" whilst traversing 3D platforms, collecting coins, and solving puzzles. Not only this but Kirby will also have his usual abilities on hand to battle a range of enemies including mushrooms, foxes, and giant turtles - which we got a brief look at in the Kirby and the Forgotten Land reveal trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Meet the GTA 5 skydiver trying to replicate their most death-defying stunt in the GTA Trilogy

GTA 5 stunt master Ash Sky Queen has thrown herself out of high-altitude aircraft countless times. She's torn through the skies of Los Santos like a bolt of lightning, and has thread herself through the tightest nooks and crannies dotted around San Andreas like some sort of aerial seamstress. Ash is, to my mind, the best stunt performer in modern day Grand Theft Auto. And if you need proof – just check out her Chiliad Pylon Challenge.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

