Giving in to the demands of the Right to Repair movement, Apple has finally announced the ‘Self Service Repair’ program for customers who are willing to repair their devices, themselves. Starting with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, the company will provide the required manual, parts, and tools for DYI repairs in early 2022 for customers in the United States. Later the program will include Mac computers features Apple Silicon and throughout 2022, the Self Service Repair will be introduced in more countries.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO