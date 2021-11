In recent years, Novak Djokovic has done a great job both on and off the pitch. The number 1 in the world has come close to the 'Calendar Grand Slam' this season, as well as posting his 37th career Masters 1000. Thanks to the ride in the Paris-Bercy tournament, the Serbian phenomenon has secured the mathematical certainty of ending the year at the top of the ATP ranking for the seventh time ever (thus surpassing his idol Pete Sampras).

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO