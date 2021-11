The UN special envoy for Libya has quit just a month before crucial presidential elections in the war-torn nation without giving Security Council members a reason, a spokesman for the world body said Tuesday. Asked for a reason for Jan Kubis's resignation, less than a year into his tenure, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric demurred, saying only: "It's a question you'll have to ask him." "Mr Kubis has made it clear that he is not slamming the door today," Dujarric added, saying the envoy would deliver a monthly update on the situation in Libya, as scheduled, on Wednesday. No date has been set for his departure, while UN chief Antonio Guterres was looking for a replacement, the spokesman said.

