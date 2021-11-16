Review: Casa Salles Is the World's First "Tequila Hotel"

For a slick and spacious hotel with world-class restaurants, set on the beach. Hotel address: Amara Hotel, 95 Amathus Avenue, Agios Tychonas 4533, Limassol, Cyprus. Raising the hotel game in Limassol and indeed Cyprus itself, the Amara sits on the coast, up a tree-lined, sweeping drive made up of grand, shimmering tiles (a style brought from inside out, because even the road outside has gone up a notch). Moments after your car door is opened by a smiling dark-suited doorman, you’ll be informed about the separate entrance for the Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, Matsuhisa Limassol, before being led down a small pool-lined suspended walkway, complete with imposing, high-backed chairs that look like a cross between a throne and an elegant birdcage. Inside, the immaculate design continues, and you’ll be struck by a sky-high infinity sea view, framed by multiple glass doors and monolithic black wooden blinds (see above).

