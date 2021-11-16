Rochester teen driver injures two people, causes significant damage to vehicle in Wayne County

Deputies say a Rochester teen was taken into custody after causing significant damage to a vehicle and recklessly driving a vehicle at two people, causing injuries to them.

Around 2:40 p.m. Travis Jaycox, 19, of Rochester recklessly drove his vehicle in the direction of two victims causing minor injuries to them, and damaging a vehicle that belonged to one of them.

Deputies described the damage as ‘significant’ to the vehicle. Details of the injuries sustained by the victims was not released.

Jaycox was arrested on two counts of reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

The charges will be answered at a later date.