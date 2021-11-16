ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Talented Lisbon High Graduate’s First Film ‘Grace’ Has a Premiere Date

By Lori Voornas
Z107.3
Z107.3
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Add Alex Cole to your list of 'Mainers to watch'...and then add the date December 10 to that list to catch the premiere of his first film!. According to the Portland Press Herald, Alex did what all struggling artists do - he crowdsourced for funds. He reached a goal to rent...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Kings Of Napa’: Premiere Date & First Teaser For OWN Series Revealed

OWN has revealed The Kings of Napa will premiere on January 11, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Created by Janine Sherman Barrois, the series is focused on a picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy. Academy Award winner Matthew A. Cherry will direct the first two episodes; Ebonee Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Yaani King Mondschein, Ashlee Brian, and Devika Parikh are set to recur. Guest stars include Isiah Whitlock Jr., Heather Simms, Curtis Hamilton, and Samantha Walkes. The Kings of Napa is produced for OWN by Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sherman Barrois will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown, and Oprah Winfrey. Watch a teaser for the series above.
NAPA, CA
Black Hills Pioneer

‘The Gilded Age’: HBO Unveils Premiere Date & First Look at Period Drama (VIDEO)

Downton Abbey‘s Julian Fellowes returns to this past, this time with HBO‘s The Gilded Age, a new period drama set to premiere on Monday, January 24. Fellowes serves as the creator and co-writer with Sonja Warfield on the nine-episode series directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Set in the American Gilded Age, a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between old and new systems, and of high fortunes, The Gilded Age stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski.
TV SERIES
Z107.3

Here’s When Mainers Can Watch Their Beloved TV Christmas Specials

The holidays just aren't the same without them. Face it... every year right around this time, two things start to rumble around most folks heads. A) When will radio start playing non-stop Christmas music? And B) When will be able to see Rudolph and Frosty and Charlie Brown? If you claim as an adult, to think any other way, you're lying and trying to look cool.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
WJTV 12

Hallmark film to premiere in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – An exclusive showing of the Hallmark film “Every Time a Bell Rings” will be held in Natchez before its worldwide release. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and blankets to enjoy the event on Sunday, November 14 at the Natchez Bluff. Vendors will line up on Broadway to sell […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Collider

Ridley Scott's Napoleon Movie 'Kitbag' Sets Filming Date

Ridley Scott has revealed the filming date for his new movie Kitbag during an interview with BBC's Today. Per Scott, the new Napoleon epic is set to start filming on January 15 for Apple Studios. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, with Jodie Comer working alongside him...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Tate Die on Yellowstone?

In ‘Yellowstone,’ the Dutton family members constantly find themselves in danger, and the youngest member, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), isn’t an exception. The various conflicts that the family faces in protecting their ancestral ranch while external forces try to take over their land have led to some deadly situations for the family. As the show’s fourth season progresses, new threats have emerged and raised a question mark over Tate’s fate on the show. If you are wondering about what happens to Tate and whether he is dead or alive, here’s everything you need to know!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Cole
Person
Matt Damon
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Law & Order Revival Already Has a Premiere Date

Watch: "Law & Order: SVU" Returns for Season 22: E! News Rewind. The Law & Order revival has set a court premiere date. On Friday, Nov. 12, NBC revealed that the original Law & Order series will return far sooner than anyone thought, as the new premiere date has been set for Thursday, February 24. This will be season twenty-one for the Dick Wolf-created series, which will air on Thursday nights on the Peacock Network. Law & Order's return comes 11 years after the show's initial conclusion in 2010 after 20 seasons. The police procedural, which first premiered in 1990, is a fan favorite as much as it is the creator's darling.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lisbon#The Portland Press Herald#The Press Herald#Bath
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in Netflix’s ‘True Story’: TV Review

A slick, astonishingly tone-deaf apologia for minor celebrity misbehavior in the era of cancel culture, Netflix’s True Story is the sort of project that, in a different age, would have been made as a 90-minute movie and given an out-of-competition slot at Sundance just to get star Kevin Hart on the festival red carpet. Instead, True Story, which was created by Eric Newman (Narcos), is a padded seven-episode (eight, kinda, but the first two half-hour episodes have been squished into one busy premiere) series with not nearly enough twists and turns to justify a cynical, logic-defying finale unlikely to satisfy anybody. What...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Free Solo’ and ‘Rescue’ Directors Set Next Film as Love Triangle Between Patagonia and North Face Execs

“Free Solo” Oscar winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are already at work on their next documentary project while back in the awards conversation for their Thai cave doc “The Rescue.” As reported by Variety, the filmmaking duo are now in the edit suite on their upcoming big-screen effort, set as a love triangle that spans decades, and touches on everything from business to romance and, per their usual beat, the great outdoors. The yet-to-be-titled documentary, eyeing a 2022 launch, will track the complex relationship involving Yvon Chouinard, the rock climber and conservationist who also founded the popular apparel company...
MOVIES
Log Cabin Democrat

‘Papaw Land,’ has successful world premiere at St. Louis Film Festival

“Papaw Land,” a film written and directed by Conway native Justin Blake Crum, had a successful world premiere debut at the St. Louis International Film Festival Sunday evening. The movie, filmed in Leslie, Arkansas, premiered at the Tivoli Theatre in St. Louis and had Crum along with some of the...
CONWAY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Talk ‘First Day’ Filming High Octane Season 4 Premiere

Like a shot of pure adrenaline straight to the heart, the first scene of “Yellowstone’s” fourth season was high octane. Hopefully, you didn’t blink because if you did — you might have missed something. That’s how fast the action was moving through the initial sequence in episode one. It was straight chaos through portions of the premiere and “Yellowstone” fans loved every second of it. In a recent episode of “Stories From The Bunkhouse” a few of the show’s actors talk about their experience filming the premiere.
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

Fest-fave Djinn film “ACHOURA” has a U.S. date and a poster

We’ve also got comments from the filmmaker. Dark Star Pictures has announced that it will bring ACHOURA to digital platforms and DVD December 14. Directed by Talal Selhami from a script he wrote with Jawad Lahlou and David Villemin, it stars Younes Bouab, Sofia Manousha, Moussa Maaskri, and Omar Lotfi. The synopsis: “Four friends reconnect when one of them, who disappeared 25 years ago, suddenly comes back into their lives. Together, they will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature born of a horrible legend.”
MOVIES
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
983K+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy