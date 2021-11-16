NZD/JPY in focus

Christine Lagarde’s extreme dovishness towards the stance of the ECB. Christine Lagarde spoke last week in front of the Frankfurt European Banking Congress. She said that although inflation was unwelcome and painful, the ECB must not rush into a premature tightening. In addition, she added that inflation was likely rise into the end of the year. October’s inflation reading was 4.1% YoY. The ECB targets 2% inflation! However, she stated that “conditions to raise rates are very unlikely to be satisfied next year”. The ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Program (PEPP) is set to expire the end of March 2022. At the upcoming ECB meeting slated for December 16th, members will provide undated forecasts for growth and inflation. As November’s meeting, Lagarde noted that she expects PEPP to end as scheduled and that members will discuss new possible bond buying alternatives at the December meeting!

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO