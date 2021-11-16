NZD/JPY in focus

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIn a very simple playbook, the RBNZ are managing high inflation and good employment. The RBNZ have the highest cash rate among major central banks and look set to increase rates further. ANZ is forecasting the RBNZ to raise interest rates to 2.0% neutral rate by the end of 2022....

investing.com

NZD/JPY: Trading The RBNZ Decision

The big event focus tomorrow is the RBNZ November meeting due over the Asian session. Expectations are high heading into the meeting with the market pricing in a .25% rate hike, in line with the strength of data flow since the last meeting. Given the expectancy of a hike, if...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NZD/JPY Seeks Support

The New Zealand dollar remains under pressure after disappointing retail sales in Q3. The kiwi is seeking support after a surge above last May’s peak at 81.20 led the daily RSI into an overbought situation. Short-term sentiment remains bearish as the pair struggles to achieve a new high. 80.55 is...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: 1.1220 opens risk to 1.1000, FOMC eyed

EUR/USD bears get set for a run on the 1.1000 figure for the sessions ahead. Bears need to break the hourly support seen in recent lows near 1.1220. EUR/USD is slightly up at the moment by some 0.14% after travelling from a low of 1.1226 and reaching as high as 1.1275. Nevertheless, not much more can be expected on a day where markets are subdued ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday Thursday in the US and key data tomorrow.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

CAD/JPY: In a downtrend at the key support 90.00

The S&P/TSX composite index (benchmark Canadian index) continued to decline to a two-week low of 21,421 yesterday, led by technology and mining stocks. Meanwhile, Powell’s return as Fed chairman for a second term helped support financial stocks. The market’s expectations that the BoC might raise interest rates sooner than expected...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, flat-lined below mid-1.1200s

EUR/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday recovery from a multi-month low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters undermined the euro and capped the upside amid a stronger USD. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields acted as a tailwind for the greenback. The EUR/USD pair surrendered a major part of its...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD slides back closer to monthly low, around mid-1.3300s

Brexit woes dragged GBP/USD lower for the third successive day on Tuesday. Bulls seemed unimpressed by stronger UK PMIs for the month of November. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias. The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped back closer...
WORLD
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD continues to range close to 0.6950 as RBNZ meeting looms

NZD/USD continues to trade around the 0.6950 mark having recovered from earlier lows under 0.6920. Though the pair is down more than 3.0% on the month, technicals do not suggest the kiwi is reaching oversold levels just yet. NZD/USD has seen fairly choppy trading conditions on Tuesday, with the pair...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

XAU/EUR pullback continues, now under 21DMA at €1586 as Eurozone real yields rise

XAU/EUR fell below its 21DMA at €1586 on Tuesday as Eurozone real yields rallied. Hawkish ECB commentary was the catalyst for the rise in yields, after markets reacted hawkishly on Monday to Powell’s renomination. Euro-denominated spot gold (XAU/EUR) prices tumbled beneath their 21-day moving average at €1586 on Tuesday, taking...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD prints four-day uptrend above 1.0400 despite RBNZ rate hike

AUD/NZD seesaws on RBNZ rate hike but the bulls hold controls. RBNZ matches market forecast of 0.25% rate hike, Australia’s Construction Work Done for Q3 improves. Market sentiment dwindles, Treasury yields grinds higher, stock futures struggle to keep rebound. AUD/NZD remains on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

New Zealand dollar slides to 5-week low

The New Zealand dollar is in negative territory on Tuesday and has posted two straight losing sessions. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6925, down 0.40% on the day. In the European session, the pair touched a low of 0.6921, its lowest level since October 13th. Retail Sales sends New Zealand...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD attempts to rebound after strong European data

The EURUSD had a relief rally on Tuesday as the market reflected on positive economic numbers from Europe. According to Markit, the bloc’s manufacturing and services sectors did relatively well in November. Across the region, manufacturing PMI rose from 58.3 in October to 58.6 in November. The services PMI also jumped from 54.6 to 56.6. This happened even as more countries in the region saw an uptick in the number of Covid cases. In Germany and France, manufacturing PMI rose to 57.6 and 54.6, respectively. Still, there are concerns about the impact of these Covid-19 cases on the economy.
BUSINESS
babypips.com

Are Bulls Ready to Take Back NZD/JPY?

We’ve got a major event ahead for the Kiwi this week, making the recent pullback in NZD/JPY one to watch as a few technical setups are now coming into play. Heads up forex traders because we’ve got a potential volatile week ahead for the New Zealand dollar with the latest monetary policy statement from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: NZD/USD

U.S. Dollar Soars On Powell’s Renomination As Fed Chair By Kathy Lien - Nov 22, 2021 8. The U.S. dollar soared against all of the major currencies after President Joe Biden officially renominated Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman. Dr. Lael Brainard, the only... EUR/USD: Increased Chance Of A Reversal...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZD/USD accelerating down to 0.6858 support first

Selling in New Zealand Dollar is taking off today as traders could be starting to price out an aggressive 50bps hike by RBNZ later in the week. NZD/USD’s decline from 0.7217 is re-accelerating as seen in 4 hour MACD. And it’s on track to take on 0.6858 support. Overall, the...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Relative Stability

Since last week, there have been sell-offs in the USD/JPY amid the return of an appetite for safe havens, including the Japanese yen. At the end of last week’s trading, the pair fell to the 113.58 support level before closing trading around the 114.00 psychological resistance level. On the other hand, the US dollar is rising as renewed fears of COVID-19 in Europe and a decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average encourage investors to engage in buying traditional safe assets. Accordingly, the dollar continues to maintain its impressive streak of gains in 2021, rising against several major currencies.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/NZD

Christine Lagarde’s extreme dovishness towards the stance of the ECB. Christine Lagarde spoke last week in front of the Frankfurt European Banking Congress. She said that although inflation was unwelcome and painful, the ECB must not rush into a premature tightening. In addition, she added that inflation was likely rise into the end of the year. October’s inflation reading was 4.1% YoY. The ECB targets 2% inflation! However, she stated that “conditions to raise rates are very unlikely to be satisfied next year”. The ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Program (PEPP) is set to expire the end of March 2022. At the upcoming ECB meeting slated for December 16th, members will provide undated forecasts for growth and inflation. As November’s meeting, Lagarde noted that she expects PEPP to end as scheduled and that members will discuss new possible bond buying alternatives at the December meeting!
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD is on the forex watchlist, RBNZ showdown this week

NZD/USD volatility is on the cards this week around the RBNZ. 0.7220 and 0.6800 are daily swong levels eyed depending on the outcome. NZD/USD is sitting near 0.7000 in the open and seemingly resistant to the US dollar's strength despite the risk-off mood. On Friday, the pair shed around 20 pips but eld up relatively well as traders position for higher interest rates in New Zealand ahead of this week's Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZD/USD Bounces Off Demand Area

The New Zealand dollar inches higher as traders are positioning for an RBNZ rate hike next week. From the daily chart’s perspective, the pair has bounced off the demand zone near the psychological level of 0.7000. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the bearish momentum, a sign that...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: AUD/NZD

The Kiwi may be up for a pick up in volatility with inflation expectations data right around the corner from New Zealand. Will that keep the momentum lower in AUD/NZD going?. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at CAD/JPY ahead of the latest CPI data from Canada, so be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!
BUSINESS

