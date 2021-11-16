ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Taiga Sassa's Isabella Bird in Wonderland - Unbeaten Tracks in Japan Manga Starts Final Arc

By Editorials
Anime News Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKadokawa published a bilingual edition of the first volume of the manga in January 2018. The manga offers a look at Japanese culture from the eyes...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

Ryōsuke Asakura's Val x Love Manga Enters 'Final Battle'

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:. High schooler Takuma Akutsu is terrified of human contact and just wants to live a quite life. Too bad he doesn't have a choice in the matter when nine Valkyrie sisters come barging into his home! They've tasked him with raising their level to fight off the monsters threatening humanity--and how will he do that, exactly...? By gettin' down & dirty to the max!!!
COMICS
Anime News Network

Hiro Morita's Beyblade Burst Manga Ends in December

Morita launched the manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in July 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on March 26. The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God (Beyblade Burst Evolution) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018. Beyblade Burst began airing on Canada's Teletoon channel in September 2016, and then premiered on Disney XD for two weeks in December 2016. Daisuki began streaming the series with English subtitles later in December 2016, and English-dubbed episodes are available digitally via Disney XD's digital platforms and the Beyblade Burst YouTube channel.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Azuki Adds Manga from Sozo Comics, Glacier Bay Books, Star Fruit Books

Akira Itō, June Ikeda, and Yoshio Sekine's Enchanted Racer. Yoshitaka Amano, Mark A.Z. Dippe, and GORIO21's ZAN. Acky Bright and Sean McPhillips' Shin Henkei Shoujo. Yoshiki Tanaka and Takeru Kirishima's Prince of Lan Ling. DLE, Sahoko Yamazaki, and Potetorous' The Warrior Demigods: Champions of Sparta. DLE, Sahoko Yamazaki, and Tomokichi's...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabella Bird
Anime News Network

J-Novel Club Licenses 10 New Light Novel Titles

J-Novel Club announced during its panel at the Anime NYC event on Saturday that it has licensed the following light novel series:. Housekeeping Mage from Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home!. Prison Life is Easy for a Villainess. Fantasy Inbound. To Another World... with Land Mines!. Forget Being...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Drops of God's Shū Okimoto Launches New Edo Period Manga

This year's 50th issue of Kodansha's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Shū Okimoto is launching a new manga titled Yoshiwara Platonic in the magazine's next issue on November 18. Okimoto is drawing the art, while Fujikawa Yotsuba is writing the story. The magazine teases the manga as centering on a platonic relationship between a food-loving courtesan and an otaku samurai.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem Manga Listed as Entering Final Arc

Umemura provides the story, and Hashimoto illustrates the manga. The duo launched the series in the inaugural issue of Tokuma Shoten's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2010. Coamix published the 31st volume on September 18. Mangamo is releasing the manga in English digitally under the title The Shinsengumi, and it...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Viz Media, Manga Plus Both Publish Yūji Kaku's Ayashimon Manga in English

Shueisha's MANGA Plus service as well as Viz Media's website and app both began publishing Yūji Kaku's Ayashimon manga in English on Sunday. The manga launched in Japan in this year's 50th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday. MANGA Plus describes the story:. Maruo, a boy starved...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manga#Japanese Culture#British#Harta 89
Anime News Network

Crunchyroll Also Streams Restaurant to Another World 2 Anime's English Dub

Funimation is also streaming the English dub. Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub. Emi Lo is the assistant director. James Baker is the ADR engineer. Jessica Sluys is writing the script. Jennifer Alyx is handling ADR prep. The second television anime season premiered on the TV Tokyo channel on...
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive Anime Streams English Teaser, Opening Video

The official YouTube channel for the Beyblade Burst franchise began streaming a teaser video and an opening theme song video on Tuesday for the new series Beyblade Burst QuadDrive (Beyblade Burst Dynamite Battle in Japan). NateWantstoBattle performs the theme song. The World Screen website reported on Tuesday that the show...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Seven Seas Licenses 'Go for It Again, Nakamura!' Boys-Love Sequel Manga

It was love-at-first-sight when Nakamura met his classmate, Hirose. The two became friends after the shy and awkward Nakamura finally worked up the nerve to speak to him, but being buddy-buddy with your crush is a whole new kind of torture! And as he watches some other guy cuddle up with Hirose like casual bros, Nakamura tries to keep his head from exploding. Why can't that be him?! Enjoy the hilarious new misadventures of Nakamura desperately trying to keep it together and not scare Hirose off. Hang in there, Nakamura!
COMICS
Anime News Network

Gundam: U.C. Engage Game Teases 'Nightmare of Solomon' Anime Footage in Japan

Mobile Suit Gundam: U.C. Engage, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Sunrise's upcoming smartphone game for Japan next year, posted its second behind-the-scenes "Engage Documents" video on Friday. The video teases the game's newly created animation footage of "Solomon no Akumu" (Nightmare of Solomon) story. (The video on YouTube is restricted to viewers in Japan.)
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Anime News Network

Naruto, My Hero Academia, Sailor Moon Stage Plays' Streams Return in December With 2 More Titles

Live Viewing Japan announced on Thursday that it will restream three "2.5D" stage play programs - Live Spectacle Naruto, My Hero Academia: The "Ultra" Stage, and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical Nogizaka46 ver. 2019 - through the "GLOBE CODING" service from December 10, 2021 to February 3, 2022. In addition, the company will stream two new titles: the recent Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Musical -Kaguya Hime's Beloved- musical and the upcoming Live Spectacle "NARUTO"～The Tale Of Uzumaki Naruto～ stage play.
ENTERTAINMENT
Anime News Network

'86' Anime Also Delays Episode 19 by 1 Week Due to 'Production Issues'

Additionally, the anime had planned to air a special compilation episode on December 11 instead of a regular episode, but that airing is canceled. The anime's second cours premiered on October 2. The staff also delayed the show's 18th episode from November 13 to November 20 due to "production issues."
COMICS
Anime News Network

CLAMP's xxxHOLiC Manga Gets Live-Action Film Next April

Ryunosuke Kamiki, Kou Shibasaki star in film by Mika Ninagawa. Shochiku and ASMIK Ace announced on Tuesday that they are producing a live-action film adaptation of CLAMP's xxxHOLiC manga that will open in Japan on April 29. Ryunosuke Kamiki (left in visual below) plays Kimihiro Watanuki, while Kou Shibasaki (right) will play Yūko Ichihara. Mika Ninagawa (live-action Sakuran, Helter Skelter) is directing the film, with a script by Erika Yoshida.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Usamaru Furuya Launches New Manga on December 21

The January 2022 issue of Shinchosha's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine revealed on Saturday that manga creator Usamaru Furuya will launch a new manga in the magazine's next issue on December 21. Furuya will be the artist, while the magazine will reveal the as-yet unrevealed writer for the manga on December 15.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Blue Thermal Manga Gets Prequel Manga

The official Twitter account for the LINE Manga app launched a prequel manga for Kana Ozawa's Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- (Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club) manga titled Blue Thermal: First Flight on Saturday. Ozawa is also drawing the manga. The original manga ran in Shinchosha's Monthly Comic...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki Anime Gets 4th Season Next April

The official website for the television anime of Masaki Ando's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga announced on Tuesday that production on a fourth season has been green-lit. The new season will premiere next April. Main cast members Haruka Tomatsu (Monaka Yatogame), Mitsuhiro Ichiki (Kaito Jin), Yūki Wakai (Mai Tadakusa), Mikako Komatsu (Yanna Sasatsu), and Yoshino Nanjō (LaLa Hatsunezawa) joined Ando and chief director Hisayoshi Hirasawa is posting messages celebrating the news.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy