Taiga Sassa's Isabella Bird in Wonderland - Unbeaten Tracks in Japan Manga Starts Final Arc

It was love-at-first-sight when Nakamura met his classmate, Hirose. The two became friends after the shy and awkward Nakamura finally worked up the nerve to speak to him, but being buddy-buddy with your crush is a whole new kind of torture! And as he watches some other guy cuddle up with Hirose like casual bros, Nakamura tries to keep his head from exploding. Why can't that be him?! Enjoy the hilarious new misadventures of Nakamura desperately trying to keep it together and not scare Hirose off. Hang in there, Nakamura!

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO