Taiga Sassa's Isabella Bird in Wonderland - Unbeaten Tracks in Japan Manga Starts Final Arc

Morita launched the manga in Monthly Coro Coro Comics in July 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on March 26. The first Beyblade Burst anime premiered in Japan in April 2016, followed by the Beyblade Burst God (Beyblade Burst Evolution) "second season" in April 2017, and then Beyblade Burst Chōzetsu in April 2018. Beyblade Burst began airing on Canada's Teletoon channel in September 2016, and then premiered on Disney XD for two weeks in December 2016. Daisuki began streaming the series with English subtitles later in December 2016, and English-dubbed episodes are available digitally via Disney XD's digital platforms and the Beyblade Burst YouTube channel.
