ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ollie the dog helps U.S. kids with vaccine hesitancy one jab at a time

By Daniel Trotta
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - There is no vaccine hesitancy like that of a 9-year-old girl staring down the glint of a hypodermic needle.

And there is no remedy quite like Ollie, a 6-year-old goldendoodle therapy dog who is helping kids at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego overcome the anxiety associated with getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ollie and 14 other dogs of the PetSmart Paws for Hope Canine Therapy Program have been helping kids age 5 to 11 ever since they became eligible for the vaccine earlier this month.

Across the United States, adults are resisting shots out of mistrust stemming from how quickly the vaccines rolled out, questions about possible side effects or in many cases fear driven by spurious rumors. Kids are just scared it's going to hurt.

The anticipation of a jab at Rady's vaccine clinic had 9-year-old Avery Smith in tears. Then Ollie came in and sat at her feet. Avery mother's, Kelli Donahue, took a picture of her with the dog and Avery's sister Olive, 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dPYdx_0cy6UO2m00
Ollie greets Tanner Rico, 16, as dogs return to the canine program at Rady Children's Hospital with the easing of some of their COVID-19 restrictions in San Diego, California, U.S., November, 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

"It helped me because I never had a COVID vaccine before and I didn't know what it felt like. But when I saw the dog it helped me calm down," Avery said.

Before the vaccine, the dogs already had a job bringing joy to patients admitted to the children's hospital, many of them battling cancer or other diseases that can sap morale of patients, their parents and hospital staff.

"Sometimes a parent will say, 'He's asleep from his surgery, but can I pet the dog?'" said Ollie's owner, Kristin Gist, 75, a canine therapy volunteer and former hospital programs director. "They can really cuddle with the dog and feel better, too."

When COVID restrictions hit early last year, some 20,000 annual canine visits came to a halt. They restarted about three months ago.

"There was nothing. It was silent. The kids were bored," said Carlos Delgado, a hospital spokesperson. "So thank God we were able to start bringing the program back. Even a three-minute visit with a canine makes a difference for the day."

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Donna Bryson and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Katie Comfort Dog helps kids get vaccinated with hugs at Three Rivers clinic

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For the youngest of those getting a COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a little more support along the way thanks to Katie Comfort Dog. “It gives her a sense of relief and comfort almost, like something she enjoys to see, makes her feel more comfortable,” said Keena Plantenga. Her five-year-old daughter was getting her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Three Rivers Health Department.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
KCCI.com

Will getting kids vaccinated help with herd immunity?

DES MOINES, Iowa — "It makes me feel safe," Logan Vogel said. "My best friend just got it yesterday." Logan Vogel joins many other kids around the nation finally receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "It's incredibly important, everyone should be getting the vaccine right now. It keeps our...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Delgado
greensboro.com

'Strong start' to kids vaccine program in U.S. — just not North Carolina

RALEIGH — Few North Carolina parents had their children vaccinated in the first days COVID-19 shots were available for kids age 5 to 11, according to the latest data collected by the state Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s Secretary of Health, said Wednesday that...
KIDS
Gwinnett Daily Post

One Man's Opinion: Time to vaccinate the children

Our mom, then Betty Lynn Ready, was just a little girl, going to school every day with thousands of other kids in Birmingham, Ala. From 1949-1952, a polio epidemic was sweeping the globe. The virus tended to selectively target population centers, often leaving stricken children in wheelchairs, with permanent leg...
KIDS
NBC News

Therapy dogs at COVID-19 vaccine sites help comfort kids

Therapy dogs are giving children an extra hand, or paw, to hold as they get their COVID-19 vaccinations. The specially trained pups are helping children feel less nervous as vaccines for children ages 5-11 are rolled out across the country. “It was the perfect distraction,” Micaela Inglese, volunteer coordinator at...
PETS
CBS New York

COVID Vaccine And Kids: A Conversation About Parental Concerns And Vaccine Hesitancy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The decision to vaccinate children as young as five years old has not been an easy one for many families. CBS2’s Jessica Moore sat down with a group of parents, along with a pediatrician, to talk about their concerns. Moore: I have two toddlers myself. I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. So I get it, I get that there are questions. We all are vaccinated. You had to be to get inside the broadcast center. But when you think about giving your kids the shot, there are more questions that go into making that decision. Roya Kalaghchi: I don’t like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dog#Jab#Petsmart#Olive#Covid
erienewsnow.com

Therapy Dogs Help Put Kids at Ease at UPMC Hamot Vaccine Clinic

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, a clinic held Thursday for kids welcomed some special guests. Therapy dogs stopped by UPMC Hamot's vaccine clinic location on the Bayfront Parkway. UPMC Hamot uses therapy dogs for all kinds of treatments. Organizers said having therapy dogs on hand for vaccination clinics can...
ANIMALS
KCCI.com

Iowa pharmacist dresses as superhero to help vaccinate kids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The thought of getting a shot can be scary, especially for kids. That’s why Mount Vernon Pharmacy is getting creative to help ease the nerves of children in line to get theirCOVID-19 vaccine. Operations Director Roger Thompson is giving the shots dressed as a superhero.
IOWA STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan on par with rest of U.S. in vaccinating young kids

The rate of COVID-19 vaccination in children ages 5 to 11 varies widely among states, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mimicking the wide gaps seen in the adult population. Some states, such as Vermont, have vaccinated 27 percent of their 5 to 11...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

900,000 kids 5-11 have gotten 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- About 900,000 children ages 5 to 11 have gotten the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a week after becoming eligible, the White House said Wednesday. Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 coordinator, gave the estimate to reporters in a briefing. The estimate is based on preliminary data collected from the 20,000 clinics and pharmacies administering the shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
MedicalXpress

A third of caregivers of kids with cancer have hesitancy on COVID vaccine

A survey of parents and caregivers of children with cancer found that nearly a third of them expressed hesitancy to vaccinate their youngsters against COVID-19. Led by researchers at Duke Cancer Institute, the survey suggests that vaccine hesitancy took hold even among those who are highly engaged with the medical community and among a population that has a high rate of participation in clinical trials.
CANCER
azpbs.org

2.5 million kids age 5 to 11 have been vaccinated, some parents are still hesitant

As we mentioned, at least 2.5 million kids aged 5-to-11 have received COVID vaccinations around the country, but a new poll shows that many parents are still skeptical about getting their kids vaccinated. We talked about that skepticism with Swapna Reddy, from ASU’S College of Health Solutions. “The White House...
KIDS
Slate

Help! My Housemate Leaves His Elderly Dog Outside All the Time.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My best friend of 14 years and I recently moved in together after the purchase of my new home. One of his three dogs is 16 years old and has troubles with incontinence, using the steps to get into/out of the yard, and movement in general. The incontinence is no issue, as my friend is very tidy and regularly cleans up; however, recently as the dog has gotten worse, he has taken to leaving her outside most of the day and night. This was a questionable approach in the summer but as winter nears and temps are getting below freezing, I have been uncomfortable with this set up. I brought this up to my friend, and he said I need to mind my own business when it comes to his dog. I don’t want to lose a friendship over this, but I can’t sleep knowing she is outside when it’s 30 degrees with no shelter. Is there something else I can say to him?
PETS
dallassun.com

Politics getting in way of vaccinating U.S. kids

TALLAHASSEE, Florida -- Health officials are optimistic broad immunity against COVID-19 can be achieved for children because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a pediatric version of Pfizer's vaccine for kids 5-11 years old. COVID infection rates are largely falling in the U.S., but that has been...
news4sanantonio.com

Therapy dogs assist kids learning to read by helping them relax

SAN ANTONIO – Therapy dogs have been used to comfort everyone from cancer patients to nervous flyers. Now educators are using them in schools to help kids learn how to read. “Statistically if a child is not reading by third grade, they’re never going to master reading,” says Bernadette Barnes, READ coordinator in the “PAWS for Service Program” aimed at helping kids improve their reading skills in a calming environment.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Popular Science

When to get your kids vaccinated in time for the holidays

With the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, many parents are scrambling to get their kids appointments. However, others are taking more of a wait-and-see attitude, which is perfectly understandable. After all, making medical decisions for our children is much different than making medical decisions for ourselves.
KIDS
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy