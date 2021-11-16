Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Record breaking warmth in the forecast today!

Much cooler this morning in the 40s with a wind chill in the 30s for some. A crisp and sunny Tuesday ahead. Slightly warmer by Thanksgiving Thursday. We are going to be clear and cold tonight. Lows will drop into the low 40s along the coast. Interior locations will fall into the 30s and could see frost conditions. Our winds will settle down tonight, but any winds will make it feel colder than it is. Tuesday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s. Tuesday night will be chilly with lows in the low 40s inland and mid to upper 40s closer to the coast. A frontal system will approach on Thanksgiving Day warming us into the 70s. We will see a chance for showers late Thursday into early Friday. It will be colder behind the front.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO