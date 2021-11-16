Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Record breaking warmth in the forecast today!

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! It’s another cold start to the day with temperatures into the 30s and 40s. Wind chill values are a few degrees below the air temperature, so the heavy jacket will be needed before heading out the door. With the sunshine and southerly winds, today will be unseasonably warm! Temperatures for most, if not all of Texoma, will warm into the low to mid 70s! This is 10 to 15 degrees above average for end of November standards. South to southwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid to upper 20s. With the sunshine, dry conditions, southerly winds and low relative humidity, this will combine to create near-critical fire danger this afternoon for most of the area.
