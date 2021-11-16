ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Record breaking warmth in the forecast today!

By Rusty Lord
WOWT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ll have a south-southwest wind gusting to near 30 mph at times today to help out with the warmth as...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Breaking#First Alert#Rusty#For The Night#North Wind
WOWT

6 First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving Travel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For those staying here in the Heartland, the weather looks very dry and quiet through Thanksgiving week. We’ll just have to deal with some fluctuations in temperatures and periodic wind gusts. For anyone traveling – you should be able to get where you need to go...
OMAHA, NE
fox26houston.com

Great today, windy Wednesday and rainy Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving parades are looking iffy this year as a cold front is very likely to bring rainy weather for the holiday. Rain should arrive by late morning and more than 2" could fall by the evening. In the meantime, today looks great. A windy Wednesday will set the stage for Thanksgiving storms.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: A few sprinkles?

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Clouds will be on the increase today before cloudy skies and a chance of rain are seen on Tuesday. A weak weather system passing through the region on Tuesday will bring chances for light rain. across the south-central Arizona deserts and the higher...
YUMA, AZ
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

Much cooler this morning in the 40s with a wind chill in the 30s for some. A crisp and sunny Tuesday ahead. Slightly warmer by Thanksgiving Thursday. We are going to be clear and cold tonight. Lows will drop into the low 40s along the coast. Interior locations will fall into the 30s and could see frost conditions. Our winds will settle down tonight, but any winds will make it feel colder than it is. Tuesday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s. Tuesday night will be chilly with lows in the low 40s inland and mid to upper 40s closer to the coast. A frontal system will approach on Thanksgiving Day warming us into the 70s. We will see a chance for showers late Thursday into early Friday. It will be colder behind the front.
ENVIRONMENT
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Tuesday, Watching Showers for Turkey Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WINTER FORECAST TONIGHT AT 6PM AND 11PM ON WNDU. TUESDAY: After a cold start to the day, we will see highs back to near 40 degrees later this afternoon. The sun will be shining bright all day. One of the best-looking days all week, grab the jacket and enjoy the sunshine! High of 41.
SOUTH BEND, IN
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 11/23AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Tuesday! It’s another cold start to the day with temperatures into the 30s and 40s. Wind chill values are a few degrees below the air temperature, so the heavy jacket will be needed before heading out the door. With the sunshine and southerly winds, today will be unseasonably warm! Temperatures for most, if not all of Texoma, will warm into the low to mid 70s! This is 10 to 15 degrees above average for end of November standards. South to southwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the mid to upper 20s. With the sunshine, dry conditions, southerly winds and low relative humidity, this will combine to create near-critical fire danger this afternoon for most of the area.
LAWTON, OK
WECT

First Alert Forecast: wintry winds to end growing season completely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a cold Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. A coat, scarf, and gloves can help you brace for wintry northerly winds which may gust over 25 mph at times. After early wind chills in the 20s, afternoon temperatures ought to not grow past the lower 50s despite plentiful sunshine.
WILMINGTON, NC
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooling down through Thanksgiving, a chill ahead!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a record breaking Tuesday we’re due for our next cool down... Winds shift from the N on Wednesday and pull in a chill. Highs fall about 10 degrees into the low to mid 50s, not bad for this time of the year, but the addition of cloud cover and gusty winds as high as the 30s to low 40s will make it feel much cooler.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy