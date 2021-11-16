ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Bytes: Amazon Black Friday, Tesla delivery delays, Gucci $10K Xbox

By Megan Talley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vc033_0cy6T79t00

(WHTM) — Amazon has previewed its upcoming Black Friday deals. The retail giant’s sales will start on Thanksgiving Day and will involve thousands of deals. Those include 30% off on select TVs and sports equipment, and more than 40% off Alexa-enabled devices.

The growing wait times continue for the new Tesla. Customers ordering the base model “S” and “X” cars may have to wait as long as 16 months for delivery, moving arrival times for some into 2021. Tesla is among the many automakers facing supply chain challenges.

The pricey new gaming console is here. It’s the result of a partnership between Gucci and Xbox. Only 100 of the Gucci Xbox series X consoles were made. They come with a luxury price tag, cashing in on $10K each.

Related
MarketRealist

Underpaid Amazon Workers Prepare for Black Friday Strike

Most people recognize Amazon as being a leader in the e-commerce industry. The company provides consumers with access to some of the most sought out items. Amazon’s convenient pricing and shipping speeds have also helped the retailer gain support from consumers. While many view Amazon as their source for holiday shopping or to purchase newly released gadgets, others view the company in a much harsher light.
BUSINESS
dbltap.com

Amazon Black Friday PS5 Restock Information

Black Friday is almost upon us and for fans that are looking to get their hands on the PS5 will have to look elsewhere instead of Amazon. Amazon will not be offering PS5 restock at the moment, but they do have a ton of the other great deals in the video game world.
FIFA
The Hollywood Reporter

Black Friday Has Arrived — These Are the Best Sales Happening Now Through the Weekend (Updating)

The holiday shopping season is well underway, with Black Friday kicking off today — days before the official post-Thanksgiving start date. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers began offering deals in early October on tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others. Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores are encouraging customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI and Walmart are among the retail chains that will be closed, but that likely won’t...
SHOPPING
The Verge

The best early Black Friday deals on Amazon devices

If you’re looking to score a great deal on an Amazon device ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you’re in luck. Amazon is already offering up to 50 percent of some of its most popular products, including the latest Echo Show 5 and Fire HD 10. The company is also offering a number of deals across several categories, ranging from Kindles and Fire TV sticks to Blink devices and even the Halo View, which has yet to be released.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Limited Edition Gucci Xbox Series X Console Unveiled, Comes in Special Suitcase and Costs $10K

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gucci and the Xbox’s 20th anniversary, the two companies collaborated to make a limited edition bundle that costs $10,000 USD. Only 100-units will be produced worldwide and includes an Xbox Series X console laser-engraved with the famous GG pattern, two bespoke Xbox Wireless Controllers finished in Carbon Black accented with the Gucci Web stripe, an Xbox Game Pass membership, and a custom suitcase to hold everything. Read more for additional pictures and information.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The early Black Friday tech deals are coming on strong

You made it to the weekend. Good job. In exchange for making it to arguably the best time of the week, we owe you some deals. That’s just how it works. Below, you’ll find a potent mixture of this week’s best tech deals. Before we get started, however, a little...
SHOPPING
manofmany.com

Xbox Joins the Gucci Gang

Gucci and Xbox have gone full co-op mode and launched a limited-edition console bundle. Why? Well, both brands are coming up to significant milestones, with the Italian fashion house celebrating its 100th birthday and the Microsoft-owned company hitting two decades of gaming glory. Through Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s vision, Gucci saw an opportunity to blend tech with tradition. In a press statement, they described the collaboration as an effort to explore new cultural areas, and in doing so, give a nod to the past, present and future.
BUSINESS
cgmagonline.com

Xbox Series X By Gucci Will Set Consumers Back By $10K In Limited 100ct Bundle

The collaboration everyone was thinking about, Xbox Series X and Gucci, has now become a reality with a limited edition run of consoles. While the Xbox Series X still remains in high demand due to the scarcity of the console, Gucci has partnered up to deliver a limited edition console bundle worth a staggering sum.
VIDEO GAMES
Footwear News

The 37 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now

For over the past decade, Black Friday has remained the biggest shopping day of the year. Held annually the Friday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday represents the official countdown to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, when gift giving is in full effect. Retailers entice their customers with big savings to kick off the holiday season. This year, the holy grail of shopping days is Friday, Nov. 26, and there will be tons of Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals to take advantage of in 2021. Is it worth shopping Black Friday shoe and sneaker sales? In a word, yes. With Black Friday so widespread among retailers,...
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Amazon Black Friday 2021: Save $500 on TCL TVs and More Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

November is almost here which means the holiday season will start occupying our minds before we know it. While we love shopping for fall fashion, if you're looking for tech deals and holiday gifts, Amazon comes to mind for super savings and it's not disappointing us right now. Amazon just launched 10,000+ Black Friday Deals with savings as steep as 70% off and we picked out the best ones to shop now. You can find deep discounts on home tech products from a small smart speaker to an Amazon smart home ecosystem. These are major tech deals that we haven't seen since Prime Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday! We picked out the best Amazon devices, smart home devices and other tech items from brands you love from Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals.
ELECTRONICS
bunewsservice.com

Vintage tech on display at the Byte Shop

When you head into the Byte Shop, in Jamaica Plain, you are not entering any typical computer repair outfit. The shop, which repairs computers, phones and vintage electronics, is also a computer museum with specimens dating back to 1973. Seemingly ancient but fully functional computers line the walls on both sides of the store.
BOSTON, MA
Android Central

8 Simple Rules for Buying Black Friday Tech

Black Friday encompasses not just a long weekend but an entire month these days. While the bulk of the deals show up after the turkey's been demolished, luck favors the prepared. There's plenty of early Black Friday deals available right now on phones, fitness trackers, Samsungs, Pixels, and just about everything you either plug in or boot up. While I attack Black Friday deals with the ruthlessness of a girl who despises wasting money (and time), you might be wondering what you need to be wary of and what needs extra attention.
SHOPPING
WDEF

TECH BYTE: Twitter Launches Subscription Service

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you love using Twitter, there’s a new subscription service you can start using, and it comes with some perks. Here’s something to tweet about – Twitter Blue is now available in the U.S.!. So what’s so great about this new subscription service? To start, you...
INTERNET
abc27 News

abc27 News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

