Tech Bytes: Amazon Black Friday, Tesla delivery delays, Gucci $10K Xbox

(WHTM) — Amazon has previewed its upcoming Black Friday deals. The retail giant’s sales will start on Thanksgiving Day and will involve thousands of deals. Those include 30% off on select TVs and sports equipment, and more than 40% off Alexa-enabled devices.

The growing wait times continue for the new Tesla. Customers ordering the base model “S” and “X” cars may have to wait as long as 16 months for delivery, moving arrival times for some into 2021. Tesla is among the many automakers facing supply chain challenges.

The pricey new gaming console is here. It’s the result of a partnership between Gucci and Xbox. Only 100 of the Gucci Xbox series X consoles were made. They come with a luxury price tag, cashing in on $10K each.

