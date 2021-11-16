ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

COVID-19 rises again in an undervaccinated Ohio

By Jake Zuckerman
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BX7ES_0cy6RocV00

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. News 5 reporter Jade Jarvis provided additional local coverage to this version of the article.

COVID-19 cases are once again ascendant in the 10 th least vaccinated state in the nation.

State data shows infection rates are climbing and the workloads are reupping at hospitals, where more than 2,700 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

An analysis of state data shows that 11 months into the vaccine rollout, the ground is still fertile for outbreaks all around Ohio. Of 88 counties in the Buckeye State, only Delaware (71% vaccinated) surpasses the national vaccination rate of 68.5%. In 58 counties, less than half the population is vaccinated, according to data as of Sunday.

Ranked by state, Ohio (56% vaccinated) is the 10 th least-vaccinated in the country, according to data from The New York Times .

In Henry County, a rural swath of northwest Ohio, COVID-19 is spreading at more than twice the statewide rate of about 400 infections per 100,0000 residents. About 52% of residents are vaccinated. Health Commissioner Joy Ermie said the spread is not specific to any outbreak or location, it’s just swimming through homes and social events of mostly unvaccinated people.

“The quicker we turn this around, the quicker we’ll see a decrease in our cases,” she said. “It will be a forever cycle if we cannot increase our overall vaccination rates.”

Public health workers in coronavirus-sieged counties said in interviews for this article that it’s time to start accepting that COVID-19 is likely here to stay in some form or fashion, absent a paradigm shift on vaccination.

Several indicated a circular pattern in vaccination; the unvaccinated, by and large, are staying unvaccinated. The vaccinated are fortifying their immune system with booster doses.

“I would absolutely love to say COVID is over in X [number of] months,” Ermie said. “But I feel much more confident that we should take our energy away from, ‘How is this going to end?’ to ‘How can we learn to live with it?’”

Federal authorities approved the use of vaccines on children aged 5-11 earlier this month, which will likely jumpstart vaccination rates to some extent. In north-central Ohio’s Seneca County, a population of roughly 55,000 people, about 47% of residents are vaccinated. The county’s case rate is nearly twice the statewide average.

About 20 children were vaccinated at a clinic last Tuesday night, according to county health commissioner Anne Goon. She said there hasn’t been any mad rush on vaccines, but she was happy with Tuesday’s crowd.

She said adults in the community have bristled with vaccines, masks, and assorted infection control policy responses to the pandemic. Some parents have refused to have their kids tested after they’re exposed to the coronavirus at school, she said, even if it’s required for an after-school sport.

“We have a portion of our population that just doesn’t think COVID is real,” Goon said. “That it’s just a hoax.”

Despite kids between the ages of 5 and 11 now being eligible for vaccinations, Dr. Keith Armitage, the medical director at University Hospitals’ Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine and Global Health, doesn’t think it will help Ohio’s vaccination increase because many parents are still hesitant.

“It seems as though nationally about a third of parents are very anxious to get their kids vaccinated, about a third are taking a wait and see attitude, and about a third are saying, ‘No way, not ever.’ And unless we get 70-80% or more kids vaccinated in terms of the spread, I don't think it's going to have a big impact,” Armitage said.

To Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s top doctor and director of the state health department, the state is “approaching” a point in the pandemic where coronavirus becomes more of a nuisance than threat to the public welfare. We’re not there yet though as the extra-transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus “relentlessly” seeks out the unvaccinated, he said.

“In some circumstances, what is driving what we’re seeing is low vaccination rates in some communities,” he said. “So we have to continue to focus on the importance of vaccination.”

Vanderhoff, speaking to reporters Friday, offered a more optimistic take on Ohio’s vaccination rate. Among Ohio adults, more than 2 in 3 have now received at least one dose of vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccination rate, he said, has surpassed the rate of Ohioans who get their annual flu shot. It pales in comparison to vaccination against disease like measles or polio, but those vaccines have been around longer and are (mostly) legally required to enroll in school.

Despite Vanderhoff’s optimism, hospitalizations for COVID-19 have increased across every age group over the last week. For people aged 30-39, who are less vaccinated than their elder counterparts, hospitalizations leapt 48% in that time frame. More than 2,700 Ohioans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from less than 2,200 earlier this month.

John Palmer, a spokesman for the Ohio Hospital Association, said the statewide COVID-19 patient census has been increasing by about 60 patients daily as of late.

“Hospitals are operating at high-capacity levels with workforce challenges and any surge will have a devastating impact leading to disruption of health care access for communities,” he said. “Despite three safe, approved and effective vaccines available today to stop this virus we continue to see spread and it’s frustrating to respond to a virus that is preventable.”

All told over about 20 pandemic months, more than 25,600 Ohioans have died from COVID-19, part of the U.S.’ 762,000 dead. More than 82,000 Ohioans have been hospitalized, including more than 10,000 who required ICU care. A staggering 1.6 million Ohioans have been infected with COVID-19.

Data on infections that “break through” the vaccines’ protection is limited, but available evidence suggests it’s a rare occurrence. CDC research shows vaccination decreases the risk of infection by a factor of five ; the vaccines are between 88% and 93% effective in preventing hospitalization ; and months’ worth of data shows there’s no increased risk for mortality among vaccine recipients . Since Jan. 1 in Ohio, fewer than 5% of people hospitalized or dead from COVID-19 were vaccinated.

Mark Cameron, an immunologist at Case Western Reserve University, is not surprised by COVID-19’s resurgence. Even highly vaccinated states like Vermont (82% vaccine started) are wrestling with outbreaks. In Ohio, cold weather makes respiratory viruses more spreadable and drives humans to gather inside instead of outside.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable to operate in a space in which 50-60% of the people are unvaccinated,” he said.

He expressed frustration with a sense of complacency from the public whenever the coronavirus ebbs, and an unwillingness to acknowledge the predictable patterns of disease spread based on low vaccine coverage, weather and human behavior.

“I don’t know what unique to say at this point,” he said. “Here we are risking another impact on our holiday season through sickness, hospitalization and death.”

Comments / 8

kevin
7d ago

Europe is in crisis and they are at 93 percent vaccinated. The plandemic agenda is starting to fail.

Reply
5
Related
cleveland19.com

Ohio reports 6,429 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 6,429 coronavirus cases. According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,633,480 cases since the start of the pandemic. And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 26,063. In the...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio health director concerned with COVID-19 cases rising before the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The latest wave of COVID-19 in Ohio is finding a “second wind” ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday. What You Need To Know. Health officials said COVID-19 case rates continue to rise in Ohio. The trends add to officials' concern...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Delaware, OH
State
Vermont State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
WTOL-TV

COVID-19 cases in Ohio remain steady

While COVID-19 case numbers aren't drastically increasing statewide, the steady decrease we had seen has stopped. Experts say there are multiple factors at play.
OHIO STATE
Hawk Eye

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Iowa, exceeding 500,000 total cases since the pandemic began

More than half a million Iowans have contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The 9,067 new cases reported this week brought the state's total to 500,119 individual Iowans who have tested positive for the disease since it first reached the state last year. That means the coronavirus has infected about one in six Iowans at some point in the past two years.
IOWA STATE
Effingham Radio

COVID-19 On The Rise

COVID-19 is surging in states with high vaccination rates, sparking concern among health officials. It looks like the beginning of a seasonal increase in areas with colder weather. New Hampshire, Minnesota, Vermont, Illinois, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Colorado have seen the biggest spike over the last two weeks.
VERMONT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Measles#Weather#The Ohio Capital Journal#News5cleveland Com#Ohioans#The New York Times
WJHL

COVID death pace rising again in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s recent COVID-19 death rate is again triple the state and national averages after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported seven new deaths in the nine-county region Thursday. That put the seven-day rolling average of new COVID deaths per 100,000 population at 8.6 on a day when 114 new […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Morning Journal

County COVID-19 numbers rise

LISBON — With Covid-19 numbers on the rise in Columbiana County, the county health department is concerned with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend approaching. Since the beginning of November, numbers have been steadily rising, according to Public Information Officer Laura Fauss of the Columbiana County Health Department, with numbers reaching 74 new cases per day here in Columbiana County. The positivity rate is 13.7 percent in the county, which is higher than the state average and the average in many neighboring counties.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
10TV

Who is eligible to get a COVID-19 booster in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The COVID-19 booster shots are designed to temporarily increase our antibodies to improve our body's effectiveness in fighting against COVID-19, but not everyone is eligible for a booster shot right now. While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has only given the OK for some people...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cleveland19.com

Health officials to give update on COVID-19 in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials will provide an update Thursday on the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio as well as youth behavioral health. Speakers include Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health Director; Joseph Gastaldo, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at OhioHealth, and Mary Beth DeWitt, Chief of Child Psychology at Dayton Children’s Hospital.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

COVID-19 vaccination deadline ends at Ohio State, Ohio University

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Time is up for many college students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Deadlines have passed at both Ohio State and Ohio University. More than 92 percent of students have submitted proof of vaccination at Ohio State, according to the school. Roughly six thousand students and staff...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio health leaders address rising youth suicide attempts blamed on COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) held a press conference Thursday to address COVID-19 and youth behavioral health. ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, was joined by Joseph Gastaldo, MD, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases from OhioHealth and Mary Beth DeWitt, PhD., Chief of Child Psychology at Dayton Children’s Hospital. The […]
OHIO STATE
Cumberland Times-News

Health officials: Allegany County COVID-19 cases 'rising again'

CUMBERLAND — “Get vaccinated” topped the Allegany County Health Department’s list of precautions local residents should take to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help keep themselves, as well as loved ones, safe this holiday season. The Maryland Department of Health Tuesday reported 740 new COVID-19 cases, four additional hospitalizations...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Department of Health to address COVID-19 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will host a press conference on Tuesday to share an update about COVID-19 in Ohio. ODH Director Bruce Vanderhof, MD, will be joined by Thomas Herchline, MD, and Benjamin Robison, MPH. The press conference will be held at 10:00 a.m....
OHIO STATE
wvtf.org

COVID-19 case numbers rising again in western Virginia

Health officials say COVID-19 case counts are going up again in western Virginia, as they are in many parts of the country. The health district that serves the Roanoke region reported 582 new cases over the past week. That's up from 483 new cases the previous week and 421 cases the week before.
VIRGINIA STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy