Hundreds of Babylon H.S. students stage walkout to show solidarity with alleged sex abuse victims

There are new allegations of sexual abuse in the Babylon School District that has students and community members demanding action.

Hundreds of students walked out after first period Tuesday and said they would not be going back in an effort to show support for alleged victims of sexual abuse who've come forward.

The students say they want to see change happen after hearing allegation after allegation about some of their teachers and even coaches.

“You should feel safe at a school. Not like, endangered by your teachers," said Emily Campoverde, 10th grader.

Students who participated in the walkout told News 12 that they are upset and angry about disturbing allegations made against a teacher several weeks ago.

On Monday night, many said they watched the Board of Education meeting live on Instagram where former students shared stories of sexual abuse from when they roamed the halls of Babylon High School.

The meeting came after a 2011 graduate, Brittany Rohl, shared her story exclusively with News 12. Rohl said she was groomed and abused by her track coach at 16 and the school did nothing to stop it.

The district said it has hired outside special counsel to investigate the claims and is going to engage in preventative training.

Former students who say they were abused say it's not enough, as do the students who walked out.



"I hope a lot more people are braver to speak out and that they do better background checks, and check in with the teachers every so often,” said Miles Walsh, 11th grader.



Students said they were not aware of any repercussions they could face if they walked out today.