Brazilian broker XP acquires stake in asset manager Vista Capital

By Reuters
 7 days ago
SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian broker XP Inc has acquired a minority stake in Vista Capital, an asset management firm with 4.5 billion reais under management in hedge and equity funds, XP said in a statement on Tuesday.

This deal marks XP's ninth acquisition involving an asset manager since 2020, as it has been expanding its business beyond securities distribution.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

