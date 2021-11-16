ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man found guilty in 2008 shooting death of teen in GR

By Michael Oszust
 7 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been found guilty in the deadly 2008 shooting of a teenager in Grand Rapids who was apparently in the wrong place at the wrong time.

On Monday, Derrick Anthony-Dwayne Brown was found guilty of open murder, according to court records.

Brown shot and killed 19-year-old Richard Dannah in the 400 block of Adams Street near Madison Avenue SE on May 31, 2008.

According to a copy of the sworn warrant, police say Brown was trying to rob someone else at gunpoint when he ended up firing shots into an after-hours party, hitting and killing Dannah.

In 2008, police said Dannah was hit by a bullet when someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired shots at a group of people following a dispute. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say Brown was serving time in prison for an unrelated matter when he was charged in October 2019 with Dannah’s murder.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6.

