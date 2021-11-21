Prince George's County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Upper Marlboro

.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro. The victim is 16-year-old Quincy Barnes of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On November 13, 2021, at approximately 4:25 pm, patrol officers responded to the 13800 block of Ascott Drive. The victim was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been shot at a nearby location in the 13500 block of Fenway Lane.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0052703.