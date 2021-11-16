ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shorting a Penny Stock Is a Bad Idea

By Taylor Carmichael
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Buying a penny stock is almost always a bad investment.
  • Shorting a penny stock is worse than buying a penny stock.
  • It's debt that makes shorting (or buying on margin) a bad move. You want to be on the right side of the miracle of compounding returns.

If you play Motley Fool CAPS, you might be forgiven for thinking that CAPS stands for "crush all penny stocks." What is CAPS? It's this amazing free tool at the Motley Fool. It works like this: You pick stocks that you think will beat the market. And the CAPS software measures how your stock pick does versus the S&P 500.

Almost 60,000 Fools have been playing CAPS for almost 15 years now. One of the things that CAPS has taught me is that if you buy and hold fast-growing innovative companies (i.e. Rule Breakers), you'll be wrong a lot. But your winners will absolutely kill the market, and overall you will, too. So definitely you should play CAPS, and test your stock calls against those of all the others in the Fool universe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBwa8_0cy6Imba00
image source: Getty Images.

But there is one danger in CAPS that I want to highlight. In CAPS, some of the very best players have gotten to the top by shorting awful micro caps. Is that the best strategy in the actual stock market? No! In fact, it's a horrible strategy. Here's why.

1. Money, money, money, and money

In CAPS, we're just giving our opinions about what stocks are going up and what stocks are going down. So in that universe, where it's just ideas, the very best investment plan is to short awful penny stocks while simultaneously going long on the S&P 500. That's absolutely the best winning strategy. CAPS has proven it.

But CAPS is a game that measures our opinions, whether we are right or wrong on a stock. In real life, we're investing dollars. And the introduction of money changes the dynamics of whether your opinion is right or wrong.

That's because of the way a "short" is structured. You're not just giving your opinion that a company is bad and its stock is going down. You're simultaneously going into debt in order to short a company. You're borrowing the shares from your brokerage. And now you owe your broker money.

It's the debt that makes shorting a dangerous strategy. You owe your brokerage money now, which makes you vulnerable. You have an obligation to pay back this debt. If the stock goes up, your broker will ask you for more money. If you can't come up with the money, your broker will close out your position at a loss. This common maneuver, known as a short squeeze, happens every day.

2. Penny stocks are thinly traded

Penny stocks are horrible investments. Once in a blue moon, a micro cap will emerge from obscurity and give you a truly amazing return. I had this experience with Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in 2020, which was a lot of fun. But it was a highly risky stock, and so my position was tiny at first.

At least Novavax was trading on a major exchange. (It had to do a 20-for-1 reverse split to stay up there!) The company wanted to avoid delisting because that is usually the kiss of death. Most investors stick with the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ, and avoid the pink sheets except when buying an ADR of a major foreign company. Sometimes you will have micro-cap investment opportunities on major exchanges, like Novavax. So you might want to limit yourself to that cohort if you want to risk it. (And micro caps are extremely risky).

It doesn't follow from this that shorting a penny stock is a brilliant idea. Even if 99% of penny stocks are horrible investments, that's a long-term phenomenon. In the short term, a penny stock can make dramatic moves up or down. A market maker can look at the short interest and decide to double the stock price of a penny stock today. Which is fairly easy to do if the float is small. All of a sudden your position is precarious and you are forced to pay money to your brokerage, or else.

Traders can easily manipulate a penny stock. You can be completely right on your analysis of the stock, and the company's future. It can be a horrible company, and its valuation can be ridiculous. But your debt to your brokerage often makes your long-term thesis irrelevant. You're looking at the forest and the tree smacks you in the head.

3. Long and strong is the best strategy where money is concerned

The stock market rewards positivity and optimism. You want to evaluate the risks and avoid stupid ones. However, if you own shares in top dogs and first movers in important emerging industries, the math really is on your side. Over time your winners will absolutely crush the market and make you forget about all your bad stocks that lost money.

As a bull, all you can lose is 100% on any particular stock. Meanwhile, your upside can zoom past 100%, or even 1,000%, and you might even pass 10,000%.

It's the miracle of compounding returns that makes this happen. You want to be on the right side of compounding. Debt puts you on the wrong side. That's why margin is bad. And shorting a stock is a dangerous move for the same reason. And if you're shorting penny stocks that are thinly traded, short-term trading strategies will often negate your long-term thesis.

In short, if you're relying on debt to get ahead, the odds are against you, and as you rack up debt you're really going to get killed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Go-to Stock if the Pandemic Persists

The impact of the pandemic will be here for many years to come. Danaher's diagnostics growth potential has been enhanced. Life science tools sales will benefit from ongoing investment in therapies and vaccines. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has persisted longer than everyone hoped it would, and the consequences of governmental...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Be Grateful For

Lululemon is a hot brand in a massive global industry. Nike's consistent growth is impressive. Netflix is the streaming pioneer with plenty of growth potential ahead. The stock market can be a great way for individuals to build long-term wealth. Still, the stock market consists of many stocks, and some perform better than others due to a multitude of factors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerful Growth Stock

Even stocks that have already seen strong gains can offer massive upside to investors. Silvergate Capital has provided cryptocurrency customers with banking services for almost a decade. The bank has built multiple products to help cryptocurrency customers move money and post Bitcoin as collateral to obtain loans. When looking for...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penny Stock#Short Interest
Amazon Maven

Amazon Stock Is A 2022 Top Pick, Says This Bank

Amazon’s Q3 earnings has caused mixed feelings. Despite long-term optimism displayed by all 29 top analysts that cover Amazon stock (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, many dropped their price targets to reflect the short-term worries. One of them was Goldman Sachs. Goldman’s Eric Sheridan lowered his AMZN share price...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is the Bull Market in High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Over?

The Nasdaq kept underperforming other markets on Tuesday. Some fear that the long bull market for high-growth Nasdaq stocks is over, given recent declines. However, volatility is something investors have to expect for these stocks, and selling prematurely could be the worst move you could make. Stock markets have turned...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Urban Outfitters Stock Tanked 14.5% at the Open Today

Although the top line looked good, there were subtle underlying problems with Urban Outfitters' third-quarter results. Shares of basics retailer Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) fell sharply at the open of trading on Nov. 23, dropping as much as 14.5% in the first few minutes of trading. The relevant news here, however, was seemingly positive, as the company reported record sales and profits when it announced earnings after the close on Nov. 22.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Plug Power Stock Popped Again Tuesday

Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) inched higher Tuesday morning, rising 2.2% through 9:50 a.m. ET after the company announced that it has completed its acquisition of new subsidiary Applied Cryo Technologies. So what. Plug announced it was buying Applied Cryo a little over a month ago. The...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Tesla, and 1 Reason to Sell

The auto industry is electrifying, and Tesla is the brand leader in this emerging space. Tesla has a broader portfolio of clean energy products with which to expand its reach. Investors have gotten a bit fanatical about the stock, creating a risk that's too big to ignore. The auto industry...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Month

With December fast approaching, investing in penny stocks has never been more popular. But, to secure a profitable trading strategy with small caps, there are a few things that all investors should know. First and foremost; penny stocks are some of the most speculative assets out there. As a result...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Amazon Stock: Still a Buy?

Amazon is benefiting from operating leverage, leading to rapid earnings growth. Earnings are expected to grow faster than profits over the next five years. Amazon is seeing broad-based growth across all of its major business segments. Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been rising nicely in recent weeks. Since the beginning...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Are Your Retirement Investments Too Diversified?

Diversification is arguably the most crucial concept in finance. Ray Dalio, the founder of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates, famously calls it "the holy grail of investing". Harry Markowitz, the pioneer behind Modern Portfolio Theory, celebrates diversification as "the only free lunch in finance" -- the only way for investors to reduce portfolio risk without sacrificing return.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy

Camping World is trading at a forward earnings multiple in the mid-single digits and offers a 4.5% yield. Peloton's had a rough year, but with the stock already down 74% since peaking 10 months ago it's a safer pick than you probably think. Finding a cheap stock or one that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Tanked 15.5% in the First Hour of Trading Today

So far Abercrombie & Fitch has managed to deal with rising costs and supply constraints. But investors seem to be worried that won't last. Shares of teen basics retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) dropped 15.5% as soon as trading opened on Nov. 23. That decline was precipitated by the company's third-quarter earnings release, which hit the market before the open today. It was a mixed bag, with the real problem likely tied more to investor sentiment around a key headline-grabbing topic.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Best E-Commerce Penny Stocks to Watch

E-commerce has already taken over. But it’s still very young, and has a lot of room to grow. E-commerce penny stocks are not easy to come by. But when you do find one or two, it may be well worth it to snap them up or at least keep your eye on them.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why You Can't Afford Not to Buy Merck's Stock

Merck's revenue and earnings soared in the third quarter. Despite above-average prospects, the stock trades only in line with its industry. Its 3.1% dividend yield trounces the S&P 500's 1.3% -- and has room to grow. Seth Klarman, the billionaire CEO and portfolio manager of The Baupost Group, is arguably...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy