The last year has had the world focused on COVID-19 and its implications not only on how we live day-to-day, but potentially on how we may live in our future retirements. The virus, in many ways, has taken our attention from some of the more serious illnesses that impact those around us on an ongoing basis — one of those being cancer. The American Cancer Society’s 2021 Facts and Figures report that 2021 will bring us over 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and over 608,570 deaths in the U.S. alone.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO