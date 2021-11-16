ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

England World Cup squad: Which players are sure to go and who has work to do?

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

England boss Gareth Southgate used 36 players to secure a place at next winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Three Lions topped Group I having won eight of their 10 fixtures, culminating in a 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at those who featured during the qualification campaign and their chances of making the cut for the World Cup squad in Qatar.

Goalkeepers

Dean Henderson (Man Utd) – Fallen behind David De Gea at Manchester United and will struggle to make it without securing regular football.

Sam Johnstone (West Brom) – Has still been part of the set-up of late despite being relegated with West Brom and could yet go as Southgate’s third-choice stopper.

Jordan Pickford (Everton) – Undoubtedly remains Southgate’s number one and looks set to stay that way.

Nick Pope (Burnley) – Started the qualification campaign as first choice with Pickford out injured but has fallen away in recent months.

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Impressive form since his switch to Arsenal has seen him make his England debut and is arguably the most likely to challenge Pickford’s position.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – One of the best right-backs in Europe and a crucial part of Liverpool’s side but still struggling to establish himself with England – even being tried in a midfield role by Southgate.

Reece James (Chelsea) – Has impressed for Chelsea this season and another right-back in Southgate’s embarrassment of riches in that position.

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) – One of Southgate’s dependables and has been used on both sides of defence but could be squeezed out by the time the World Cup rolls around.

Kyle Walker (Man City) – His ability to operate at right-back or the right-hand side of a back three sets him apart and is now one of the established members of Southgate’s squad.

Conor Coady (Wolves) – Finds game-time limited but is often praised for his impact on the squad, although it is hard to know if that will be enough to keep the Wolves skipper involved.

Eric Dier (Tottenham) – Form has suffered this season and has dropped off the international scene as a result but at 27 and with 45 caps to his name, could easily be back in contention if performances improve.

Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) – A move to AC Milan saw the former Chelsea youngster earn a recall for the October internationals but he was missing again a month later and will need a little luck to make the cut.

Harry Maguire (Man Utd) – Southgate has stuck by the Manchester United skipper despite a poor spell at club level and he looks set to remain an automatic starter moving into a World Cup year.

Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) – Like Coady, is seen as back-up but has also shown what he can do for England, although needs Aston Villa displays to become more consistent if he is to avoid anguish next winter.

John Stones (Man City) – Minutes at Manchester City remain at a premium but, similarly to Maguire, has the full faith of Southgate.

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – A Champions League winner with Chelsea last season but did not feature at the Euros – has since worked his way back into Southgate’s thinking.

Luke Shaw (Man Utd) – One of England’s standout performers on the run to the final of Euro 2020 but has stuttered this season as part of a porous Manchester United defence.

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) – Only Wayne Rooney reached 10 England caps at a younger age than the Borussia Dortmund teenager, who looks like going from strength to strength in the coming years.

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) – Liverpool skipper is now one of the elder statesmen of Southgate’s squad and could find himself prised out if his contemporaries are all fit and in form.

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) – A mainstay at Euro 2020 and came straight back into the side after injury this season, almost certain to be in the discussion for Qatar.

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Southampton man has been in and out of recent squads but is a favourite of Southgate – even that might not be enough next November, however.

Declan Rice (West Ham) – Enjoying a fine season with high-flying West Ham and has built a great rapport with Phillips, a partnership which could endure up to and including the World Cup.

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, on loan at Crystal Palace) – The last of the 36 players to be used by Southgate having been a late call-up to face San Marino, the Palace loanee could be in a very different place if he kicks on at parent club Chelsea next season.

Forwards

Phil Foden (Man City) – Gives England something special and will be seen by many as a player who can make a real difference in the finals.

Jack Grealish (Man City) – Manchester City’s £100million man is still only a squad player with England but will be hoping his adaptation at the Etihad Stadium comes in time to be a regular starter in 2022.

Jesse Lingard (Man Utd) – Another who has seen his international ambitions stunted by a lack of game time with his club and may once again need to leave Old Trafford if he is to break back in.

Mason Mount (Chelsea) – A favourite of Southgate and someone who will be on the plane if he is in the right condition.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Has bounced back superbly from missing the deciding penalty in the Euro 2020 final and always puts in stellar performances for his country.

Jadon Sancho (Man Utd) – Has found life at Manchester United tough since joining from Dortmund but if he can come close to replicating his numbers from the Bundesliga he will be back on Southgate’s ‘yes’ list.

Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) – Made his debut in November following a fine run of form at Arsenal but was only called up following squad withdrawals and will need to maintain recent showings to stay.

Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Easy to forget about Sterling given the emergence of young talent in his position but, if he can get regular minutes at club level, is another shoo-in for Qatar.

Strikers

Tammy Abraham (Roma) – Has done enough at Roma to earn a recall but goals have dried up in Serie A for the former Chelsea man and that will have to change.

Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – Endured a lacklustre England debut and has been injured since, will need to rediscover form of past couple of seasons to get back into contention.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – Still looks the most suited to being Kane’s deputy in Qatar and will want to be involved with England in March friendlies once he is back fit.

Harry Kane (Tottenham) – England’s captain and soon-to-be top goalscorer of all-time, only injury will keep the Tottenham man away from the chance of retaining his World Cup golden boot.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – Another who has been in and out of squads since scoring on his debut in the first match of the qualifiers, could struggle to make the cut due to form of fellow contenders.

Other Contenders

There are plenty of other names, not capped during the qualifiers, who will be in contention for a place in Southgate’s squad in Qatar.

Marcus Rashford surprisingly did not appear in any of the games but will likely be involved, while Manchester United teammate Mason Greenwood could also make it with the likes of Joe Gomez, Ben White and Danny Ings will be aiming to impress.

The Independent

The Independent

