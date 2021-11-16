ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy unlikely to change schedule despite new-look European Tour

By Phil Casey
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDix2_0cy6I3AG00

Rory McIlroy admits the new-look European Tour is unlikely to spark a major change in his schedule as he defended Jon Rahm’s decision to miss the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The European Tour will be known as the DP World Tour from the start of the 2022 season next week and boasts total prize money of more than $200million (£147m) for the first time.

The lucrative Rolex Series expands from four tournaments to five and the DP World Tour Championship will have a prize fund of $10m (£7.35m), the first regular European Tour event with an eight-figure purse.

But with similar figures commonplace across the Atlantic, Florida-based McIlroy will continue to focus on the PGA Tour, where he overcame struggling with his game to win twice in what he described as a season of “exploration and learning”.

“I live in America. That’s where I’m going to play the majority of my golf,” McIlroy said. “I just think it’s a great thing for this Tour that the members that play on this Tour full-time have a place to play long into the future.

“But for me personally, I think I’m just going to play the same schedule that I’ve basically played for the last sort of five years. It may encourage me to add an event here or there, [but] for the most part I’ll probably keep doing what I’ve done the last few years.”

McIlroy missed the DP World Tour Championship last year and this week’s event will be without world number one Rahm, even though he had the chance to win the Race to Dubai for the second time in three years.

The US Open champion cited the demands of a long season for his absence and McIlroy said: “I fully understand. He just won his first major this year, he’s had his first child, he won this thing the year before last.

“He’s given his all all year. He’s had his trials and tribulations as well. He was an absolute star at the Ryder Cup for us. He couldn’t have given more and he’s given a lot to the European Tour already.

“He goes to Spain and plays those events there in his home country. I don’t think anyone can criticise him for not being here this week.”

Rahm’s absence means six players can win the Race to Dubai title at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with Open champion Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel in line to become the first Americans to do so.

Victory for either pacesetter Morikawa or second-placed Horschel would guarantee them the title, while Tyrrell Hatton , Min Woo Lee, Paul Casey and Matt Fitzpatrick need to win and see other results go their way to come out on top.

“To be here and have a chance to win the Race to Dubai is something I wouldn’t have dreamed about,” said Horschel, who became the second American after Arnold Palmer to win the BMW PGA Championship in September.

“I did grow up watching a lot of the European Tour coverage but I never envisioned myself playing so to be in the spot I am now I think this is the best year I’ve had in my career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OUk6_0cy6I3AG00

“I know I won the FedEx Cup but I didn’t play great that year until the very end. This year I’ve been consistent and to win two massive events and then add possibly the Race to Dubai would be by far the best of my career and another step to my goal of being a Hall of Famer.”

Defending champion Fitzpatrick is seeking an historic third win in the event on a Fire Course he feels he could play “blindfolded”, but the 27-year-old from Sheffield will also need Morikawa to finish worse than ninth and Horschel outside the top five.

“I’m higher up than I was last year and I won and finished second [to Lee Westwood ], so I kind of just presumed if I did the same again I’ve got a good chance of winning,” Fitzpatrick said.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

‘Harry was pleading with me’: Rory McIlroy was begged not to hit rocks shot

Rory McIlroy and Harry Diamond looked up, looked back and never once looked forward. During last year’s Northern Trust event, player and caddie had had their ball nestle up against a steep bank left of a green, only for McIlroy to ricochet his ball off a rock on the ensuing shot, and the ball to end up in the water behind him. “Oh no,” the announcer said on the PGA Tour Live broadcast.
GOLF
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rory McIlroy returns to swing coach Michael Bannon

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland decided Wednesday that the best way to get back to winning top tournaments is to return to his former swing coach. McIlroy on Wednesday parted ways with Pete Cowen, his swing coach of eight months, and returned to longtime instructor Michael Bannon, Golfweek reported.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
BBC

Rory McIlroy back with long-time coach Michael Bannon after working with Pete Cowen

Rory McIlroy is working solely with long-time coach Michael Bannon once more after splitting with Pete Cowen following an eight-month stint. With Northern Ireland-based Bannon unable to travel to the US because of the Covid-19 pandemic, McIlroy began working with Cowen in March. "Michael and I are back working together,"...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Rory McIlroy ditches swing guru Pete Cowen and reunites with childhood coach Michael Bannon despite winning the CJ Cup last month to secure his 20th PGA Tour title

Rather like Daniel Farke and his parting from Norwich, not even a victory in Rory McIlroy’s last event in Las Vegas could save his coach Pete Cowen. After a six-month dalliance, McIlroy has returned to Michael Bannon, the Northern Irishman who had taught him from the age of eight until their surprise parting earlier this year.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Jumeirah Golf Estates#The European Tour#The Dp World Tour#The Pga Tour#Race#Dpwtc
Golf Digest

Greg Norman involvement in Saudi-backed golf disruptor has only ‘hardened’ Rory McIlroy’s disapproval

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Seven years have passed since Rory McIlroy was first contacted by shadowy forces outside golf’s traditional establishment asking for his thoughts on a possible breakaway golf tour funded by Saudi Arabian money. And it is safe to assume his vehement response wasn’t quite what the questioners wanted to hear. Back then, the Northern Irishman dismissed the notion as a “money grab,” saying he was “very much against it” and that he “didn’t see why anyone would be for it.”
SOCCER
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy: "I'm back to work with Bannon"

Backtrack of Rory McIlroy who, after eight months of collaboration, 'separates' from swing coach Pete Cowen and returns to choose Michael Bannon, a loyalist with whom he took the first shots on the 'green'. Rory McIlroy, statements. "Yes, me and Bannon are back to work together. I have always had...
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy makes big change to his golf team

Rory McIlroy has made a big change to his golf team. The 32-year-old golfer is back working with his old swing coach, Michael Bannon. Golfweek reported the news on Wednesday, and McIlroy confirmed to the outlet that he is back with Bannon. “Yes, Michael and I are back working together,”...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'I've got my game back': Rory McIlroy rediscovers his mojo with a sparkling 65 at the DP World Tour Championship as Northern Irishman sends out warning to his rivals

Two days after his withering rebuke of Greg Norman, Rory McIlroy dismantled the Earth course designed by the Australian and then announced to the world: ‘I’ve got my game back.’. This was comparable to those days of yore when the Northern Irishman made golf look ridiculously easy and how exciting...
GOLF
Telegraph

Rory McIlroy admitting to a green guilty conscience should be just the start for golf

Talk to a professional golfer about the ‘green issue’ and they will likely start rattling off horror stories concerning the yips and the ever-present fear of the dreaded three-putt. Yet increasingly the game understands the topic of climate change and its place as arguably the most environmentally unfriendly of all the big-time sports.
GOLF
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy shoots scintillating 65 to lead European Tour finale by two strokes in Dubai

When dropping a shot late on the front nine to go out in 31 is the worst part of your round, it's probably been a pretty good day. Rory McIlroy's only blemish in Round 1 of the DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour was a bogey at the ninth when he needed par for a 30 on the front, but he got that back early on the second nine and cruised home with a 7-under 65 to lead a group of three golfers by two in Dubai.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Attitude adjustment helps explain Rory McIlroy’s fast start at European Tour finale

DUBAI, U.A.E — It is perhaps one of Rory McIlroy’s most endearing qualities. For all the many successes that have consistently punctuated his 12-year professional career, you never quite know what might happen next. Plenty of “ups” are almost guaranteed. But he will almost certainly throw in one or two “downs” along the way. Which is why no one else within golf’s elite is more fun to watch. The air of danger and uncertainty that permeates the 32-year-old’s always-aggressive style makes him compulsive viewing, no matter the state of his game on any given day.
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

348K+
Followers
135K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy