Taylor Swift and pal Blake Lively dropped the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" on Monday, just a few hours after releasing a teaser clip of their first team-up. Directed by Lively, the music video shows Swift crashing the wedding of her ex-boyfriend, played by "War Dogs" star Miles Teller. At the wedding reception, Swift played a caterer who purposely knocks over the groom figurine on top of the wedding cake. She can also be seen tasting the icing before ruining the whole dessert in a mischievous way. Swift then played with some of the guests and gave a speech before drinking a glass of wine and falling off the stage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO