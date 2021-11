Microsoft has dug its heels in about its Edge browser, removing the option for Windows 11 users to select other sources for Start menu search results in an upcoming update. If you're on Windows 11 and prefer to use a web browser that isn't Edge, you might not be all that excited about the browser's upcoming 22000.346 build. The update, which is currently rolling out in Microsoft's Beta and Release Preview channels, removes workaround options for using other browsers for Start menu search results. So regardless of your chosen default browser in Windows 11, Start menu searches will always use Edge—whether you want them to or not.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO