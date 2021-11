TL;DR: Save big on a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Core i5 2.5GHz 4GB RAM 500GB SSD, on sale for just $239 as of Sept. 18 — that’s a 73% discount. After a year and a half (or more) of working from home, you’ve probably noticed your laptop is seeing some wear and tear — whether externally or internally. You’re used to using your personal computer for fun stuff, like streaming Netflix shows and playing video games, not the bulk of your daily workload. Perhaps you should grab yourself a second laptop to offload some of your tasks. That way, when the time comes to stream Disney’s Star Wars anime series, your computer will be able to handle it.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO