Could Rhamondre Stevenson's performance Sunday earn him more playing time?

Sunday wasn't all about Mac Jones.

Another Patriots rookie had his best game of the season in the 45-7 win over the Browns -- running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

With Damien Harris out with a concussion, Stevenson was the Patriots' No. 1 back and he made the most of his opportunity. The fourth-round pick finished with an even 100 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, while adding four receptions for 14 yards out of the backfield.

“My running style is versatile I would say," he said to reporters Monday. "What I am thinking when I have the ball is I can never let the first person tackle me and get as much positive yards as possible, nothing negative.”

Stevenson gained 64 of his 100 rushing yards after contact and forced five missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

The performance was even more impressive considering he missed all of practice last week due to a concussion suffered the week before against Carolina.

Stevenson was very good Sunday, which raises the question of how much will he play once Harris returns? Prior to this week, the rookie had just 136 yards rushing all year. He does deserve to play more as he brings a unique style of play to the table.

While Stevenson and Harris are both physical runners, the rookie has shown a little bit more when it comes to catching the ball out of the backfield and pass blocking.

Stevenson being on the field more could create some guessing on the part of opposing defenses given his ability to run the ball and contribute in the passing game. That's an element Harris doesn't have much experience with.

We'll see what happens when Harris returns, but Stevenson and the rest of the team don't seem to be worried, as long as the team keeps winning.

“We don’t care who is scoring. As long as the job is getting done we’re all happy," Stevenson said.

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com .