Around 870 cases of ovarian cancer are reported in Belgium every year. Most of these patients are treated with surgical interventions and/or chemotherapy. Molecule-specific therapy or immunotherapy are some of the latest approaches that have been investigated recently for ovarian cancer treatment, but with no major breakthroughs in overcoming this challenging disease. Now, a new assay developed by Professor Abhishek D. Garg's team, in collaboration with Professor An Coosemans' group, may change this scenario. The so-called sFIS assay, looks at specific immune-biomarkers that are indicative of patient's survival chances and effectiveness of the ovarian cancer treatments. This way, a patient can be monitored in a targeted manner and receive an appropriate specific immunotherapy.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO