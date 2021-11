AUD/USD bears stay in control into daily support but correction in sight. Central banks are the focus and FOMC minutes will be key. AUSD/USD ended the day on Friday 0.67% lower falling from a high of 0.7291 to a low of 0.7227. The US dollar climbed Friday as investors sought safe havens in fear of covid contagion. Austria said it would be the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown amid surging COVID-19 infections and Germany said it could follow suit.

