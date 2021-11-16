ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP USD Buoyed by Upbeat UK Jobs Data

By Daniel Johnson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pound tiptoed higher on Monday, as investors focused on the Article 16 impasse and the likelihood of the Bank of England (BoE) raising interest rates in December. Brussels and London have been at loggerheads in recent weeks after Britain, discontented with the Brexit withdrawal agreement it signed last year, threatened...

