ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Drake Law Firm hosting food drive this week

By Staff
KTLO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake Law Firm is hosting a food drive this week collecting nonperishable...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Charlottesville rally organizers found liable by jury

A jury on Tuesday found the organizers of the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va., to be liable for violence, awarding millions of dollars in damages. Rally organizers Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler and Christopher Cantwell were all found to be liable under state law, The Washington Post reported.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Home, AR
Society
Local
Arkansas Society
State
Arkansas State
City
Mountain Home, AR
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and leaders

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is subpoenaing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, going directly after the right-wing groups as well as their leaders. A Tuesday set of subpoenas seeks documents from the extremist and militia groups along with testimony from Henry “Enrique”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake

Comments / 0

Community Policy