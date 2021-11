It's a massive mix of DI games and we're here to try to make sense of it for you. Indiana vs Notre Dame and Life at Life West are crossover matches not dedicated to any one type of division or competition. Notre Dame plays independently against DIAA and DIA and NCR DI competition and isn't really a member of anything specific (or, rather, they are members of both USA Rugby and NCR). Indiana, the Big 10 runners-up, have played a mostly DIA schedule, but have added in some non-conference games with teams associated with NCR. The upshot of this is that this game could affect both in rankings, but is really most valuable to Notre Dame to see where they fall in the pecking order.

RUGBY ・ 5 DAYS AGO