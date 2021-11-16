ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus, Jazeera Airways strike $3.3 billion aircraft deal

Derrick
 7 days ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus has won its third deal of the Dubai Air...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Airbus’s Luxe ACH160 Helicopter Has an Autopilot System That Can Take Over in Rapid Descent

You’ll forget the generous cabin space, low decibel levels and the spine-coddling comfort of the supple leather seats. You’ll definitely forget the 68 patents that helped transform helicopter design. Because even in the ACH160, the world’s most luxurious helicopter, niceties go out the window when you’re in free fall over the ocean, blue water rushing up to meet you. But in that moment, one of those 68 patents won’t forget you: The autopilot, in recovery mode, arrests the plummet, bringing the copter back to a stable flight. It’s a stunning show of technology for Airbus’s most advanced corporate helicopter, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airbus Leaves Dubai Airshow With 408 Aircraft Orders

Aerospace manufacturer Airbus has left the Dubai Airshow with 408 orders (269 firm orders and 139 commitments) for its aircraft. The planemaker eclipsed its rival Boeing, which received 101 orders over the four-day show. Airbus benefited from a huge order on the opening day from Indigo Partners and also received its first order for the A350 Freighter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ftnnews.com

Qatar Airways Welcomes First Boeing B777-9 Aircraft to Doha

Qatar Airways today showcased its role as a global launch customer for the latest generation Boeing 777-9 aircraft after welcoming the ultra-modern, fuel efficient jet to Doha International Airport (DIA). A host of VIP guests joined Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, to share in...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazeera Airways#Aircraft#Ap#The Dubai Air Show#European
worldairlinenews.com

Ibom Air purchases ten Airbus A220 aircraft

Akwa Ibom state government owned airline in Nigeria, Ibom Air has signed a firm order for ten (10) A220s at the Dubai Airshow. The signing was done by Mfon Udom, the chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, and Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International in the presence of the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel.
INDUSTRY
740thefan.com

Jazeera Airways orders 28 Airbus A320neo family jets

DUBAI (Reuters) -European planemaker Airbus on Tuesday sealed a preliminary order for 28 A320neo family jets from Kuwaiti budget carrier Jazeera Airways at the Dubai Airshow. The order for 20 A320neo and 8 A321neo single aisle narrow-body jets was worth in excess of $3.3 billion at list prices, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Rohit Ramachandran told reporters. Reuters earlier reported Jazeera was close to placing an order for 30 of the A320neo family aircraft. Jazeera would make a decision on the type of engine to power the new aircraft at a later date, Ramachandran said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Flight Global.com

Jazeera inks preliminary deal for up 28 Airbus A320neos

Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has sealed a memorandum of understanding for 20 Airbus A320neos and eight A321neos. Jazeera, which has been an A320neo operator since 2018, signed the fresh preliminary commitment for the aircraft at the Dubai air show today. Chairman of Jazeera Marwan Boodai says: ”Jazeera Airways is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Dubai Airshow: Jazeera Airways grows all-Airbus fleet

Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. The deal was signed by Rohit Ramachandran, Jazeera Airways chief executive, and Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International, at the Dubai Air Show. Marwan Boodai, chairman...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Qatar Airways Set To Fly Its Airbus A380 To Manchester

Qatar Airways has submitted plans to use the A380 to Manchester next summer, replacing the B777-300ER on the main departure of the day. While it hasn’t yet been loaded into the schedules and isn’t yet available for booking, it does show its intention. What’s happening?. Qatar’s flag carrier is keen...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Post and Courier

Boeing rival Airbus strikes 2nd major deal of Dubai expo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Boeing Co. rival Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to Air Lease Corp., its second blockbuster order at the Dubai Air Show. Air Lease, the Los Angeles-based jet financing and leasing gianty, added...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

ALC order for 111 Airbus aircraft launches Sustainability Fund

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) covering all Airbus Families, highlighting the power of the company’s full product range. The agreement is for 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and includes seven A350Fs. The order which will be finalised in the coming months, makes the Los Angeles based ALC one of Airbus’ largest customers and lessor with the biggest A220 order book. Founded in 2010, ALC has ordered a total of 496 Airbus aircraft to date.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Airbus foresees demand for 39,000 new passenger and freighter aircraft by 2040

Retirement of older aircraft to accelerate, demand progressively more driven by replacement, supporting the industry’s decarbonization objectives. Demand for air transport will continue to grow, driven by GDP, rising middle class and desire to explore and connect. Continued improvements in fleet efficiency, sustainable fuels, operations and propulsion technologies will enable...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Wizz Air orders “up to” 196 Airbus A321 neo Family aircraft

Wizz Air has signed a deal to purchase up to 196 A321 neo and A321 XLR aircraft, as part of growth plans to become “a 500 aircraft group”. The order was unveiled at the Dubai Airshow, and includes a firm order for 102 A321 aircraft, comprising 75 A321 neos and 27 A321 XLRs. The bulk of these aircraft are set to be delivered between 2025 and 2027.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Kuwait Airways Wants To Change Its Outstanding Airbus Order

Kuwait Airways has revealed it is in talks with planemaker Airbus to amend its outstanding order. The Middle-Eastern carrier announced a deal for 10 A350-900s and 15 A320neos in 2014, later amending its order in 2018. The airline is now looking to change the type of aircraft it will receive but didn’t provide any further details.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

UK apology over Gulf War 'human shields' flight

The UK government on Tuesday apologised for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990. "These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion," the company said on Tuesday.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy