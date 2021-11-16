Airbus, Jazeera Airways strike $3.3 billion aircraft deal

You’ll forget the generous cabin space, low decibel levels and the spine-coddling comfort of the supple leather seats. You’ll definitely forget the 68 patents that helped transform helicopter design. Because even in the ACH160, the world’s most luxurious helicopter, niceties go out the window when you’re in free fall over the ocean, blue water rushing up to meet you. But in that moment, one of those 68 patents won’t forget you: The autopilot, in recovery mode, arrests the plummet, bringing the copter back to a stable flight. It’s a stunning show of technology for Airbus’s most advanced corporate helicopter, which...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO