Soccer

Fast track: Scally a Bundesliga starter, set for US debut

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The newest player on the U.S. national team feels like he fits...

www.thederrick.com

Autosport Online

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”

Of those on the current grid, only Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin have previously raced at the track, in GP2 Asia and the MRF Challenge respectively. Others have had to fit visits to factories and sim running around the current busy race schedule, and have only recently had the opportunity to sample Losail.
Gianluca Busio
CBS Minnesota

MNUFC Keeper Tyler Miller Will Miss Playoff Game After Positive COVID Test

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of Minnesota United’s playoff match Sunday, goalkeeper Tyler Miller says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Miller said on Instagram he is “gutted to not be there with the boys in Portland.” #mnufc keeper Tyler Miller says COVID-19 has sidelined him for tonight’s match in Portland. pic.twitter.com/JOpdBjXYhU — Nᴏʀᴍᴀɴ Sᴇᴀᴡʀɪɢʜᴛ III (@SeawrightSays) November 21, 2021 “I’ll be back as soon as possible,” he added. Miller allowed 34 goals in 30 games this year, with a save percentage of 75%. Dayne St. Clair is MNUFC’s reserve keeper. United is scheduled to play the Portland Timbers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
The Independent

Real Sociedad taking it ‘game by game’ in unlikely LaLiga title charge

Looking around most of the top divisions in Europe as we hit roughly the third-of-the-way-through point, there aren’t too many surprise leaders and contenders.Quality, reputation, recent history and spending power has each of the likes of PSG, Chelsea, Man City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the top two of their respective divisions, while Napoli and AC Milan are making title pushes in Italy after going close in different prior campaigns of late.In Spain, though, there’s an absolute outlier: Real Sociedad lead the way, a point clear of Real Madrid and Sevilla with a five-point gap between themselves and last...
Derrick

Al-Hilal beats Pohang for 4th Asian Champions League title

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Nasser Al-Dawsari's goal after just 16 seconds helped Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal clinch a record fourth Asian Champions League title with a 2-0 win over South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in Tuesday's final. Immediately after kick off, Al-Dawsari picked up a loose ball just inside the...
