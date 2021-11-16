Fast track: Scally a Bundesliga starter, set for US debut

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of Minnesota United’s playoff match Sunday, goalkeeper Tyler Miller says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Miller said on Instagram he is “gutted to not be there with the boys in Portland.” #mnufc keeper Tyler Miller says COVID-19 has sidelined him for tonight’s match in Portland. pic.twitter.com/JOpdBjXYhU — Nᴏʀᴍᴀɴ Sᴇᴀᴡʀɪɢʜᴛ III (@SeawrightSays) November 21, 2021 “I’ll be back as soon as possible,” he added. Miller allowed 34 goals in 30 games this year, with a save percentage of 75%. Dayne St. Clair is MNUFC’s reserve keeper. United is scheduled to play the Portland Timbers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO