Accidents

Train hits van in Pakistan, killing 3, injuring 7 students

Derrick
 7 days ago

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A passenger train crashed into a college van carrying female students...

www.thederrick.com

Derrick

2 migrants killed, 19 injured in van crash in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Two people were killed and 19 were injured when a van packed with migrants overturned in eastern Serbia, police said Sunday. Police said the accident occurred late Saturday near the border with Bulgaria and that the Serb driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion that he illegally smuggled the migrants into Serbia.
ACCIDENTS
News 12

Person injured after being hit by Metro-North train at Breakneck Ridge

MTA officials say a Metro-North train hit a person on the tracks around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday at Breakneck Ridge. The person was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with a leg injury. MTA police investigating how the person ended up on the train tracks. There were minimal Hudson Line delays overnight.
RIDGE, NY
WSAZ

Man hit by train

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was hit by a train along 7th Avenue and Virginia Street in Charleston. According to Metro dispatch, the man was transported and there is no word on the extent of injuries. Charleston Police Department are investigating the incident. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
CHARLESTON, WV
WCAX

1 killed when train hits car at Royalton crossing

ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Amtrak train slammed into a car in Royalton on Tuesday, killing the driver of the car. It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Police say the car was crossing the tracks at an intersection not marked with gates. The driver was the only person in the...
ROYALTON, VT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Law student from Pittsburgh killed by train in Vermont

ROYALTON, Vt. — A driver who died after being hit by an Amtrak train had crossed the tracks, backed into a driveway to turn around, and was attempting to cross back when he was hit, investigators in Vermont said Wednesday. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
VERMONT STATE
WBTV

Deer hits Union County school bus, students injured, officials say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Injuries were reported after a deer hit a Union County school bus Friday morning, district officials said. According to Union County Public Schools, 22 students were on board the bus, which serves Forest Hills High and East Union Middle schools. The deer hit the bus...
UNION COUNTY, NC
L.A. Weekly

One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on Avalon Boulevard [Florence, CA]

Hit-And-Run on Avalon Boulevard Left Two Casualties. The fatal incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. when an eastbound vehicle on Manchester Avenue made a northbound turn into Avalon Boulevard. Afterwards, the suspect’s vehicle struck another car going west on Manchester. As a result, one of the vehicles rotated counterclockwise and collided...
ACCIDENTS
abovethelaw.com

Law School Student Killed In Collision With Oncoming Train

We have some unfortunate news to report from Vermont, where a second-year student at Vermont Law School was killed earlier this week after his car was hit by an Amtrak train. Thomas Fennell, 23, was returning home to his apartment from school and crossing the railroad tracks when he was hit by the train. Although the crossing where Fennell was hit has yield and railroad crossing signs, there are no warning lights or gates present there.
ACCIDENTS
11Alive

Three killed after car hit by train | Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — Three people were killed in Monroe County after being hit by a train. The sheriff's office said a vehicle with two people inside became stuck on the tracks at Goodwyne Rd. and Collier Rd. just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Another driver tried to help them, when the...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wfft.com

Urbana man killed after truck hit by Norfolk Southern train at CR 500 South crossing

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) — State police say a Wabash County man is dead after he failed to yield to an oncoming train that crashed into him Friday afternoon. Just after 3:30 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police and the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a deadly crash involving a pickup truck and a train on Wabash County Road 500 South, near State Road 15.
INDIANA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force student pilot killed in Texas air base training mishap now identified

Second Lt. Anthony D. Wentz, a student pilot killed Friday morning in what Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas is calling a mishap between two trainer aircraft on a runway, graduated from Falcon High School in 2016 and told The Gazette a few weeks before accepting his diploma that he wanted to follow in his father footsteps as a pilot.
TEXAS STATE
rockydailynews.com

Pedestrian struck by train seriously injured

DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a train at S. Kalamath Street and W. Bayaud Avenue on Saturday afternoon. The Denver Police Department is investigating the incident and closed down southbound Kalamath at W. Ellsworth Avenue. This is a developing story. Updates will be...
DENVER, CO
The Conversation U.S.

SUV tragedy in Wisconsin shows how vehicles can be used as a weapon of mass killing – intentionally or not

Police have yet to confirm what caused a driver to plow a red SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 21, 2021, killing at least five people and injuring scores more. But one thing is clear: Vehicles can be a deadly weapon, whether used deliberately or unintentionally. The suspect, identified as Darrell Brooks Jr., is expected to face charges including five counts of intentional homicide. It has emerged that Brooks was previously arrested earlier in November after being accused of hitting the mother of child with his car in a gas station parking lot. Waukesha police confirmed on...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

