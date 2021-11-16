Train hits van in Pakistan, killing 3, injuring 7 students

We have some unfortunate news to report from Vermont, where a second-year student at Vermont Law School was killed earlier this week after his car was hit by an Amtrak train. Thomas Fennell, 23, was returning home to his apartment from school and crossing the railroad tracks when he was hit by the train. Although the crossing where Fennell was hit has yield and railroad crossing signs, there are no warning lights or gates present there.

