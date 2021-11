Cole Buxton has something more to offer its loyal fan base, getting Metaverse ready with its first NFT collection. Slowly but surely, our digital future is presenting itself in all facets of daily life. As fashion and gaming continue to merge; from Xbox and Gucci to Balenciaga and Fortnite, and brands prepare to fully immerse themselves in the Metaverse, like it not, the change has already begun.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO