Drinks

Beer Alert: New Winter Stouts And India Pale Ales

americancraftbeer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is nearing and American craft brewers are addressing the changing season with more exciting offerings you’re gonna want have around. Stout Stuff (San Diego, CA) – AleSmith Brewing is celebrating the winter holidays with the final quarterly limited-release from its Speedway Stout Series. A delicately indulgent rendition of AleSmith’s signature...

www.americancraftbeer.com

Comments / 0

americancraftbeer.com

Beer Alert: New Belgian Dark Ales And Milk Porters

November is ON with winter to come, and American craft brewers are addressing the changing season with more exciting offerings you’re gonna want have around. The Director’s Cut (Hershey, PA) – Tröegs Mad Elf Ale is a holiday tradition on the East Coast but the brewery also released an uber-limited variation that takes the beloved cherry-fueled Belgian-Style Dark Ale in a tarter direction.
DRINKS
Scranton Times

Little Farmhouse Saison Ale is a complex, light beer

We just went through a period of slight warm up. So, I made one last switch back to a lighter ale for the week to complement the weather we were experiencing. I spent one last evening on the deck with a torch light session. I found this little number out of Vermont that sounded like I would not be disappointed. The Brewery was the Upper Pass Beer Company and the Beer is called Little Farmhouse Saison Ale. The artwork that appealed to me right away was cute and colorful: a little blue cottage with a red door surrounded by colorful birds, flowers, and leaves that alternate from silver to green on the can. I had never heard of this brewery, so I did a quick search on the interwebs and found out that they are a small time brewing company that utilizes a contract with a larger brewery in order to increase production and distribution. Being in existence since the fall of 2015, they are somewhat of a New Kid on the Block, in a manner of speaking. They craft small limited release batches at their primary location, utilizing an open flame 4 vessel nanosystem; but contract out to the Von Trapp Brewery which offers them use of their 50 BBL Rolec system to produce Pale Ale, Stouts, and numerous IPAs, as well as the Saison Ale.
DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Telluride Brewing Announces Winter Jam 2021 Beer Lineup

TELLURIDE, Colorado – Telluride Brewing Co announces their first ever Winter Jam 2021, featuring the release of five unique and badass brews, ranging from fan favorites to never before seen releases. Opening acts, Ski in Ski Stout and See Forever Hazy Pale Ale, have already hit shelves and taps statewide, and will be followed by fan favorite, Fishwater Project. Newcomers San Juan SkyHOP and Fire From the Mountain will wrap up the festivities as limited release headliners next month.
TELLURIDE, CO
Brewbound.com

Park City Brewing Announces 5 New Beers with a New Face and Taste

PARK CITY, Utah – Park City Brewing announced that it is entering the Utah market with new ownership, beer, and branding. Park City Brewing offers five core beers and anticipates opening its first brewery and taproom in December 2021, located in Park City, Utah. Park City Brewing promises timely and...
PARK CITY, UT
phoenixmag.com

Our Favorite New Craft Beer Releases This Week

Whether you’re day drinking, on a date night, chugging with the fellas or stocking up for Thanksgiving dinner at the in-laws – this weekend is a solid time to hunt down new releases from craft breweries around the Valley. Here are eight new local pours available on tap or in cans. Cheers and enjoy responsibly!
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios

A trail of ale in Central Ohio

👋 Alissa here. Central Ohio is brimming with so many craft breweries, it's kind of overwhelming. But not since I discovered the Columbus Ale Trail, a guidebook of local brews compiled by local sponsors that rewards you for drinking beer. Yes… seriously. Why it matters: While it's easy to retreat...
DRINKS
theimpulsivebuy.com

SPOTTED: Limited Winter Edition Canada Dry Vanilla Bean Bold Ginger Ale

I hope to find! Sounds like a combination of what are probably my two favourite pops; cream soda and ginger ale. i’m looking forward to this in theory, but i have a feeling that the vanilla will be rather chemical/artificial tasting. we’ll see…. Meh, probably not much more so than...
DRINKS
WDIO-TV

Bentleyville, Grandma's Restaurants, and Bent Paddle Brewing Co. partner on popular Christmas Cookie Cream Ale Beer

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. brewed their Christmas Cookie Cream Ale once again to celebrate and support Bentleyville. This beer was one of the most popular taproom offerings in 2019 & 2020. The beer was inspired by Sally Anderson-Caron, who baked Swedish spritz cookies for Bent Paddle's Pilot Brewer Neil Caron. It's a light 5.0% ABV Classic Cream Ale infused with all the delightful flavors of Christmas Cookies - Vanilla, Almond & Cardamom.
FOOD & DRINKS
Brewbound.com

Urban South Brewery Releases Winter Seasonal Beer

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Urban South Brewery is bringing back Throwback Vibes, its winter seasonal beer first introduced in November 2020. Throwback Vibes is Urban South’s modern take on a West Coast IPA and is available annually from November through March at the New Orleans taproom and throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Tickets now on sale for Washington Winter Beer Festival

Winter Beer Fest returns to Seattle on December 3rd and 4th. The annual Washington Winter Beer Festival is one of Seattle’s most popular beer events. The festival brings great beer and holiday cheer together under one roof to benefit the Washington Brewers Guild. As it has in years gone by, the event takes place at Magnuson Park’s Hangar 30.
SEATTLE, WA
TrendHunter.com

Honey-Laced Hoppy Ales

Multinational brewery chain BrewDog has teamed up with De Koningshoeven Brewery, the venerable brewers of legendary La Trappe beers, to launch an innovative hoppy ale that goes beyond the regular flavor profiles associated with high-hop brews by incorporating the distinctive and characteristic taste of dark amber heather honey. The 'Practise...
DRINKS
americancraftbeer.com

Rogue Ales Introduces 100% Recyclable Beer Packaging

November 15th was National Recycling Day and Rogue Ale took the opportunity to announce its commitment to sustainability with new recyclable packaging. In an effort to reduce waste and use less plastic, Rogue will be transitioning all product packaging from plastic rings to 100% recyclable wrap packs. “We’ve been working...
ENVIRONMENT
newschoolbeer.com

Buoy Beer releases Dunkel Lager and Strong Gale Winter Ale in cans

Astoria, Oregon’s Buoy Beer Company has released two returning beers for King Tides season: Dunkel Lager and Strong Gale Winter Ale. Both hearty beers, the former is out now in 12oz cans and 6-packs while the winter warmer comes in 16oz cans and 4-packs. The coast will experience three King...
ASTORIA, OR
TrendHunter.com

Peach Cobbler Wheat Ales

Trestle Brewing, an independently owned craft brewery located in the town of Parry Sound in Canada's Ontario province, has launched a peach cobbler wheat ale that is designed to present the kind of flavor profile that perfectly fits with falling leaves, pink sunsets and other fall season aesthetics. The 'Movin'...
DRINKS
washingtonbeerblog.com

Introducing our anniversary beer: Winter IPA by 7 Seas Brewing

The Washington Beer Blog teamed up with 7 Seas Brewing to create a beer to commemorate our shared anniversary. Celebrate with us by drinking it or by putting it on tap at your bar. Here’s the story. (Above: Kim executing one of the hop additions as Travis oversees.) Lucky Number...
DRINKS
fsrmagazine.com

Rock Bottom Rolls Out Belgian Beer Wicked Elf Ale for the Holidays

Now through Jan. 2, guests at Rock Bottom's locations systemwide can toast to the season with Wicked Elf Ale — a golden-hued Belgian beer with festive notes of spice, stone fruit and the holiday spirit. Of course, there’s no better way to celebrate the season of giving than by supporting...
