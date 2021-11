Heineken has come good on its pre-announced plan to acquire control of Distell, confirming the EUR2.2bn (US$2.52bn) purchase of a 65% stake. Six months after opening negotiations, the brewing giant today announced an agreement with Distell to fold its operations into Heineken’s existing operations in the continent. At the same time, the group will also acquire Namibia Breweries, and thereby taking full control of ‘Heineken South Africa’ – Namibia Breweries has a 25% interest in the division.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO