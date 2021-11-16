ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulgaria's centrist party launches coalition talks after surprise election win

By Tsvetelia Tsolova
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
SOFIA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's new centrist anti-graft party We Continue The Change (PP) will start talks to form a government on Tuesday after its surprise victory in Sunday's national election, the party's leader said.

With pledges to root out widespread corruption and bring prosperity to the European Union's poorest country, PP, set up just two months ago, won the Balkan country's third national election this year with 25.7% of the votes.

The party needs the support of two other anti-graft factions and the Socialist party to form a majority, but political analysts see its victory as a chance to break the stalemate that followed two inconclusive votes in April and July.

Anger against high-level corruption in April led to the ousting of the centre-right GERB party after more than a decade in power, but political wrangling among its opponents prevented them from forming a government even after a further vote in July.

"We plan to hold talks already today with the leaders of the other parties. We have much in common," PP leader Kiril Petkov told private NOVA television.

Petkov, a 41-year-old business executive and former interim economy minister, was confident that this time GERB's opponents would put aside egos as the country, facing high energy costs and climbing COVID-19 cases, cannot afford further elections.

The Balkan country needs a functioning cabinet to tap billions of euros in EU aid, speed up growth and stay on track to adopt the euro currency in 2024 as planned, analysts say.

"Bulgaria's credit outlook hinges to a significant degree on creation of a stable new government ... For now, the signs are encouraging," Levon Kameryan, lead analyst at Scope ratings agency said in a note.

Petkov was confident common ground with potential partners, the Socialists, the anti-graft faction Democratic Bulgaria and the anti-elite There Is Such a People party, can be found.

"We want to do much of the work before the formal voting for a coalition takes place," he said, adding that part of the discussions will be streamed online to ensure transparency.

Petkov sees himself as the next prime minister and PP's co-leader, Assen Vassilev as a finance minister, but said that a final decision on posts would be taken in the coalition talks.

The new coalition should find ways to replace the current chief prosecutor and the head of the anti-corruption agency to end a climate of impunity in Bulgaria, ranked as the EU's most corrupt member state by Transparency International, he said.

"There should not be a thief in Bulgaria misusing public funds who can feel he cannot be punished," Petkov said.

CBS News

European thinktank adds U.S. to list of "backsliding" democracies for 1st time

Stockholm — The United States has joined an annual list of "backsliding" democracies for the first time, the International IDEA think-tank said on Monday, pointing to a "visible deterioration" that it said began in 2019. Globally, more than one in four people live in a backsliding democracy, a proportion that rises to more than two in three with the addition of authoritarian or "hybrid" regimes, according to the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance.
POLITICS
AFP

Bulgarian president scores comfortable re-election victory

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, a popular anti-corruption figure in the European Union's poorest country, scored a comfortable re-election victory on Sunday. "Bulgaria is exiting from the deadlock," the former fighter pilot said after polling institutes estimated his share of the vote at 66 percent. Bulgarians have voted "for change, for a break from corruption, from plunder and lawlessness, for a purging of the mafia from power," the 58-year-old said. Challenger Anastas Guerdjikov, credited with 32 percent of the vote, was quick to concede defeat, while asserting that "the entire apparatus of the state worked for the  incumbent president".
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Birmingham Star

Bulgarians Vote For President After Months Of Political Deadlock

Bulgarians head to the polls on November 21 to elect a president, with incumbent Rumen Radev seen as the front-runner for his stand against corruption. Radev fell just short of a majority in last weekend's first-round vote, getting 49 percent compared to 23 percent for Anastas Gerdzhikov, the rector of the University of Sofia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
AFP

Bulgaria anti-graft party surprise leaders as votes counted

A new anti-graft party attracted more support than expected in Bulgaria's third general election this year, with some polls suggesting it had won Sunday's vote. As the Balkan country fights its deadliest coronavirus wave, exit polls suggested We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businessmen, had won 26 percent of the vote. They gave three-time premier Boyko Borisov's GERB 23 percent, after initial exit polls had given him the lead. The first partial official results are due to be published Monday. Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, who both did stints as interim ministers earlier this year, formed the movement in September, tapping into frustrations voiced in massive anti-graft protests last year.
POLITICS
Janesville Gazette

Anti-corruption party holds lead in Bulgaria's elections

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A newly founded anti-corruption party held a narrow lead in the preliminary vote count from Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections Sunday. A parallel count conducted by Gallup International gave the centrist We Continue the Change party 26.3% of the votes, leading the center-right opposition GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov by just over three percentage points.
POLITICS
theintelligencer.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro to join centrist party, eyeing reelection

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — After two years without a political party, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sealed an agreement with the centrist Liberal Party to back his 2022 reelection bid, according to a party statement released Wednesday. The decision followed a meeting between Bolsonaro and Liberal Party leader Valdemar Costa Neto...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Venezuela’s ruling socialist party claims sweeping wins in elections

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s socialist ruling party claimed sweeping victories Sunday night in the first elections to include the country’s top opposition parties in nearly four years, a low-turnout vote that critics say was rigged from the start. Political allies of President Nicolás Maduro won 20 out of 23 gubernatorial...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
