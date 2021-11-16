Sony Tidbits…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Full list of todays Gold Box deals at Amazon, BHphoto, eBay, Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, Amazon.es. Viltrox 56mm T1.5 cine lens review by SonyAlpha.blog. Sony A1 and Bird Photography (Mirrorlessons). Microsoft-China and...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Is the Original Sony a7 Still a Good Camera?

The joke with Sony cameras is that you used to buy it along with five batteries. Indeed, there was a time when their battery life was pretty dismal. That’s around the time period the original Sony a7 comes from. And yet, when I bought mine, I was head over heels for it. This was a time when I wanted more than what my X Pro 1 gave me. I yearned for the full-frame output my Olympus OMD EM5 lacked. And I demanded the innovation Canon refused to give us with the Canon 6D. During that time, Sony was the only one to really answer the call. And they changed the industry greatly. They also delivered cameras at a furious pace, which made the rest of the industry look like snails. Now, years later, is the original Sony a7 still any good?
ELECTRONICS
loudersound.com

Sony SRS-XB33 review

It may be tiny but the Sony SRS-XB33 is packed with features, not to mention a surprising amount of power. With excellent battery life and a durable build, it's a great-value choice for portable partying. According to its official marketing spiel, the Sony SRS-XB33 ($150/£150) will enable you to “party...
NFL
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony CineAlta announcement on Monday November 15th

Sonz posted the official announcement date. We should expect to get a new E-mount camcorder…. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
gaminginstincts.com

Sony Cuts PS5 Production Through March

The parts shortage that has plagued the Next-Generation of consoles through their first year on the market appears to be taking its toll yet again. This time it appears that Sony will be cutting their planned production of the PlayStation 5 for the holiday season and through to March 2022 by at least one million units.
VIDEO GAMES
Fstoppers

Sony Stuffs a 1-Inch Sensor Into a Smartphone, Sort Of

Sony's a bit of a niche player in the smartphone market, but with their latest offering, they seem to have managed the impossible, which is cramming a 1-inch sensor into a very thin cell phone. I say "seems to" because there is an incredible number of catches here to get...
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Sony is launching a new camera on Monday

Sony is teasing the launch of a new CineAlta camera on Monday in what is possibly one of the shortest, most dramatic and least informative trailers ever. There’s been no word on what it is or when it might be released but our guess it’s not going to be a camera for your average videographer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
gamepressure.com

PS5 Supplies Uncertain; Sony Dashes Hopes

The PlayStation 5 will remain barely available for a long time to come, at least judging by recent reports about Sony's plans. The coronavirus pandemic continues, but - as is usually the case - people have managed to get used to the new situation. Though not everyone, as those interested in buying electronics are probably still gnashing their teeth. Recent reports will not improve the mood of customers complaining about shortages and high prices. Sony had to reduce production forecasts for PlayStation 5 from 16 million to 15 million by March 2022 (via Bloomberg). The company has not commented on the reports.
VIDEO GAMES
No Film School

Putting Sony's VENICE 2 to the Test

To illustrate the strength of VENICE 2, Sony worked with the industry's top cinematographers to test the camera’s image quality on a few film shoots. Today saw the announcement of Sony's new powerhouse cinema camera, VENICE 2. And we're all very excited to see what this camera can do. So...
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

Save on this Sony TV that’s ‘perfect for the PlayStation 5’

While Black Friday is still yet to kick off, early deals are arriving each and every day and Sony TVs are getting the price chop. Sony’s X90J is one of its premium specc’d LCD TVs for 2021 and at Currys, the 50-inch model is the subject of a reduction that takes £220 off its asking price to £879.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Who is the Sony ZV-E10 For, And Should You Buy It?

Sony’s ZV-E10 is one of the newest offerings from the company and was positioned as a vlogging camera perhaps more than it is a photography-focused one. So does it do a good job as one, and should you buy it?. In this detailed review, photographer and video producer Kevin Raposo...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Sony headphones for 2021

Sony makes a wide range of headphones, from budget models that cost less than $25 to high-end ones that cost over $1,000. And they come in various styles, whether you're looking for earbuds, over-ear headphones, on-ear and more. Some have been around for years while others, like the top-rated WF-1000XM4 earbuds, have been released in the last year. Here's a look at our current Sony headphone favorites. We'll be updating this list as new models arrive and older ones are discontinued.
ELECTRONICS
alphauniverse.com

Sony Launches VENICE 2, The Future Of Cinematography

Today Sony launched the new VENICE 2 Full-frame Digital Motion Picture Camera, building upon the strength of the original VENICE with new features including a compact design, internal recording and the option for two different sensors: the newly developed full-frame 8.6K sensor or the original 6K VENICE sensor. Several cinematographers...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

The latest Sony WF-1000XM4 and more headphones are on sale

We keep finding amazing products on sale over at Amazon.com. The latest deals feature Sony’s recently launched Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbud headphones that are currently receiving an 11 percent discount that translates to $31.99 savings, meaning that you can pick up a pair for $248 on either of its two different color options. If these are a bit too much for your budget, you can also opt for the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds that are now available for $199 after a 29 percent discount that leaves them up for grabs at $199 on any of its four different presentations. Or check out the Bose Sport Earbuds that are selling for $149, which means you get to save $30 upon purchase.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Unusual review of the Sony 300mm f2.8 G II SSM with LA-EA5 on Sony A1

Sonyalpha.blog tested the 300mm A-mount lens on the Sony A1 and writes:. The Sony 300mm F2.8 G II SSM A-mount II (7500$) is a lens with an optical design of 2003 (Minolta) and it shows its age. Sharpness is just “good” at F2.8 on 42-50/61 Mpix cameras. On 24Mpix it still delivers very good results at F2.8 . Things get much better at F4 / F5.6 but you don’t buy a 7500$ lens to use only at F4/F5.6.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Snap Scores Deal With Sony

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) struck a licensing deal with Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Sony Music Entertainment, Variety reports. Now the music of all three major labels or publishers and many indies is available on the platform. The partners include Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, etc.
BUSINESS
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony Electronics Becomes Camera Provider for USA TODAY NETWORK

Sony Electronics Becomes Camera Provider for USA TODAY NETWORK. Gannett to equip Journalists from USA TODAY and more than 250 additional outlets with Sony Imaging products. November 17, 2021 – SAN DIEGO, CA – Sony Electronics Inc. a global imaging leader, and Gannett Co, Inc., operator of USA TODAY NETWORK spanning more than 250 national and local media outlets including USA TODAY, have today announced that Sony will become the imaging products provider for Gannett’s photographers and video journalists.
BUSINESS
sonyalpharumors.com

New SUPERCOOL Minimalist lens indicator Packs released

FieldMade announced these new Minimalist lens indicator Packs!!. They are showcasing only the focal length information for a clean and minimal look. Available in Classic or gold and silver foil Special Edition styles for Sony, Canon, Fujifilm and Nikon lenses. Cool!. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be...
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Tamron patented a new 90mm f/2.8 Macro FE lens

Tamron might be working on a more affordable alternative to the Sony 90mm macro lens. Here are the specs from their patent:. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS

