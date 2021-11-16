ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Disney General Entertainment Content and Disney Television Studios Unveil the Infinity on Disney Stage 1

dapsmagic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a move to leverage the use of leading virtual production technology into episodic television production, Disney General Entertainment Content and Disney Television Studios have partnered with Industrial Light & Magic to convert the historic Stage 1 on the Disney Lot into a best-in-class virtual production facility using ILM’s StageCraft toolset....

dapsmagic.com

