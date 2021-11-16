ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Imagine Idaho Gas Prices Tripling as Oil Price Soars to $300

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 7 days ago
Oil prices sagged last week. Not enough to notice much of a difference at gas pumps. Some of the loss is a reaction to the global climate summit and the hostility of participants to what they label fossil fuels. Factor in economic uncertainty and fears of a global slowdown and we...

Idadude
7d ago

I think that there is a concerted effort to drive the price of fossil fuels up so high that “Green” energy will seem affordable….

mike s
6d ago

Let's go Brandon!! America The New Venezuela. FOOD PRICE ARE GOING THRU THE ROOF, GAS PRICES THRU THE ROOF. HEATING AND ELECTRIC TO YOUR HOMES THRU THE ROOF THE ONLY ONE'S TO BLAME ARE THE LIBERAL DEMOCRATS. REMEMBER THE DEMOCRATS ARE THE REAL ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

Clarice Tinsley
7d ago

Why stop at $300 a barrel, if you are just going to make up numbers with no justification , why not say $10000 a barrel?

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
