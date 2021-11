Depending on who you ask, Bitcoin is either a wretched abomination of worthless pseudo-money designed to help criminals and shape-shifting reptilian aliens trade tourists for guns and drugs in pizza shop basements or a perfect, idealistic cure-all for the evils that money and banking have wrought upon the world. While I happen to fall more-or-less in the latter camp, even I have to admit that Bitcoin (BTC) has a serious problem when it comes to its environmental impact — and it’s a problem that another cryptocurrency, Algorand, is working to solve.

CHINA ・ 12 DAYS AGO