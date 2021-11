The company once known as Facebook, Meta Platforms Inc., deliberately misled the public about its algorithm and the negative effects its products have on minors to maximize profits, according to a new lawsuit filed by Ohio’s attorney general. “Facebook said it was looking out for our children and weeding out online trolls, but in reality was creating misery and divisiveness for profit,” AG Dave Yost said in a statement. His office is filing the suit on behalf of Meta investors and the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System. Court documents allege that between April and October 2021, Facebook’s leaders flouted federal securities law to boost stock and fool shareholders.

