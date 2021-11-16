ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU court, legislature up pressure on Poland over rule-of-law

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

The European Union is increasing pressure on member nation Poland, with the 27-nation bloc's top court ruling Tuesday that the country's right-wing government has undermined judicial independence and the EU parliament's major groups seeking to deny pandemic recovery funds until Warsaw meets rule-of-law standards.

Relations between EU institutions and Poland have become increasingly acrimonious since the conservative Law and Justice party gained power in 2015 and started revamping Poland's judiciary. Most other EU members have argued the nation has veered away from the bloc's rule and law principles.

Ruling on the Polish justice minister's powers to endorse judges for high criminal courts and to end their terms without proper explanation, the European Court of Justice said that “EU law precludes the regime in force.”

The court said the system whereby the justice minister is also the public prosecutor general and may terminate at any time a judge's term without stating a reason impedes the independence of the judiciary and gives reasonable doubt about the judge's impartiality.

Taken together, the justice minister's authority means judges "are not provided with the guarantees and the independence which all judges should normally enjoy in a State governed by the rule of law."

Meanwhile, the major groups in the European Parliament, representing an overwhelming majority, urged the EU's executive commission to withhold some 36 billion euros ($41 billion) until the nation improves its democratic standards.

“A government that denies the primacy of EU law and violates the principles of the rule of law cannot be deemed trustworthy of fulfilling the commitments and obligations under our legal instruments,” the leaders of the five groups, including the Christian Democrat, Liberal, Green and Socialist parties, said in a statement.

They demanded that the European Commission “refrains from approving the Polish recovery plan until all conditions” are met.

Their criticism also tied in with Tuesday's court ruling. “Polish courts of all instances have demonstrated that they cannot ensure the right to a fair trial by an independent and impartial tribunal established by law, as recognized also by the Court of Justice,” the parliamentary groups said.

The Court of Justice already raised the stakes in the fight over judicial independence and the primacy of EU law last month when it fined Poland $1.2 million a day to prevent what it called “serious and irreparable harm” to the EU’s legal order and values.

The court imposed the penalty after a weeklong war of words in which Poland told the EU to stay out of its judicial affairs and other EU nations insisted that Warsaw could not continue to get huge EU subsidies while disregarding the bloc’s democratic principles at will.

atlantanews.net

EU top court slams Germany over citizens' data collection

An adviser to the EU's top court has claimed that citizens' information in Germany is being illegally harvested, after telecom companies challenged bulk data collection. The German data retention law was criticized on Thursday by an adviser to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), who stated that general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data is only allowed in exceptional cases, such as a threat to national security.
EUROPE
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
sanantoniopost.com

Hungary breached law with asylum seekers policy EU top court

The European Union's top court has ruled that Hungary's 2018 law aimed at criminalizing aiding illegal immigrants who are claiming asylum violates the ?rights safeguarded? by the bloc's legislature. The Hungarian legislation, passed in 2018, sought to punish anyone "facilitating illegal immigration" with a year in prison, under a bill...
IMMIGRATION
houstonianonline.com

EU court: Polish minister relocates judges in violation of EU rules

The Polish Minister of Justice may not simply transfer judges to higher or lower positions without giving reasons. This is the ruling of the European Court of Justice in a case concerning the independence of the judiciary in Poland. And the European Court ruled, because a minister can now second...
POLITICS
theintelligencer.com

Top EU court hits Hungary over 'Stop Soros' migrant law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court ruled Tuesday that Hungary broke EU law by making it a criminal offense for people or organizations to help migrants and refugees apply for asylum, in a new legal blow to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government. Hungary erected a razor-wire barrier...
IMMIGRATION
sanantoniopost.com

Top EU court says Poland broke rules with judge appointment system

Poland's procedure for appointing senior judges by the executive branch violates EU rules, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has said. Tuesday's ruling by the CJEU said the situation in Poland in which the justice minister, "who is also the Public Prosecutor General," can "second judges to higher criminal courts" and terminate them at any time "without stating reasons," infringes on the independence of the judicial branch.
LAW
95.5 FM WIFC

EU’s top court rules against Hungary in asylum rules case

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The European Union’s top court ruled on Tuesday that Hungary failed to fulfil its obligations under EU law with its rule that consider asylum applications inadmissible if the asylum seeker arrived to Hungary via a third country considered safe. Secondly, the Court of Justice of the European...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Hungarian Court Discusses Government Motion Challenging Supremacy of EU Law

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's constitutional court will on Monday discuss a challenge by the justice minister to an EU court ruling which said Budapest broke EU laws designed to protect refugees by deporting them to the Serbian border. Minister Judit Varga submitted her motion to the court in February, saying...
POLITICS
BBC

Belarus-Poland border: Putin warns Belarus over gas threat to EU

Belarus's threat to cut off gas supplies to Europe would be a breach of contract with Russia, President Vladimir Putin has warned. In a TV interview, Mr Putin said President Alexander Lukashenko may have made the threat in a fit of temper. Mr Lukashenko is facing new sanctions over a...
POLITICS
birminghamnews.net

EU Takes Bulgaria To Court Over Failure To Protect Biodiversity

The European Commission says it is referring Bulgaria to the EU's Court of Justice for ignoring environmental commitments under a decades-old directive on protecting and repairing crucial habitats. The EU's independent executive arm said on November 12 that Sofia had mismanaged its Natura 2000 'sites of community importance' by failing...
ENVIRONMENT
Financial Times

Poland’s challenge to the EU

Should the bloc be flexible on the rules or take a hard line?. Poland’s judicial reforms have put it on a collision course with the EU over human rights and the rule of law. Can the bloc adapt to accommodate its more awkward members or should it take a hard line? Gideon discusses the problem with Catherine De Vries, a professor of political science who specialises in the EU and is based at Bocconi University in Milan.
POLITICS
wibqam.com

Google loses court challenge against EU antitrust ruling

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google suffered a setback on Wednesday after Europe’s second-highest court dismissed its challenge to an EU antitrust ruling and 2.42 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine in a major win for EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager. Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017...
BUSINESS
AFP

Poland likens border crisis to Cold War destabilisation

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Sunday called the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, the EU's eastern frontier, the "greatest attempt to destabilise Europe" since the Cold War. Morawiecki tweeted that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had "launched a hybrid war against the EU. This is (the) greatest attempt to destabilise Europe in 30 years".
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU Refers Ireland to Court of Justice Over Unsafe Drinking Water

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had decided to refer Ireland to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failure to comply with the requirements of the drinking water directive. "The directive requires member states to ensure that water intended for human consumption is...
POLITICS
Reuters

Poland says Belarus border crisis may be prelude to "something worse"

WARSAW/VILNIUS (Reuters) -Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on the Belarus border may be a prelude to “something much worse”, and Poland’s border guard said Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier. The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of...
POLITICS
