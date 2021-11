What’s something that just gets more annoying as you get older?. I’m Jeff Kurkjian. I’ve hosted morning radio since I was in college at Syracuse University, a stop in beautiful Cleveland, Ohio to now, Las Vegas, Nevada. In radio, we are given the opportunity to talk to some incredible people however, we are held to a time crunch that always made it difficult to really get […]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO