Behind Viral Videos

Watch Missourians Blow Up Massive 500 Gallon Fireball on TikTok

By Doc Holliday
 7 days ago
Never underestimate a Missourian's ability to overachieve when given a challenge. One of the best examples of this I've ever seen is a recent discovery of video on TikTok that shows a Missouri celebration featuring a 500 gallon fireball. Somehow I did not see this when it...

The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Missouri State
KICK AM 1530

The Center of America is Now Officially this Small Missouri Town

A small Missouri town has some very unique bragging rights. They are now known as the official "center of America" according to the US Census. I first spotted this interesting news share on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. It featured a story by The Hill that said the US Census had declared Hartville, Missouri as the population center of the United States. It featured a very interesting map show the mean population center of America which has traveled west as the country expanded beginning on the east coast when America was founded and now in the middle of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Earthquake Felt by Thousands Hit New Madrid Fault Wednesday

There's been a moderate earthquake on the New Madrid Fault Wednesday night and it has been reported by thousands to the USGS. According to the USGS, a 4.0 magnitude quake with an epicenter just to the south-southeast of Williamsville, Missouri. Here's the announcement made by the USGS on Facebook Wednesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KICK AM 1530

Wild Video Shows a Deer Jumping Over a Motorcyclist

What did I just witness? A wild video shows a guy cruising down the road when in the blink of an eye, he gets jumped by a deer. You read that correctly. This happens so fast it's hard to see without slowing it down. The guy on the motorcycle on front explained what went down (or over him):
ANIMALS
Michigan Weather Prediction: 13-20 Inches of Snow On the Way

What’s on tap for the next few months, as far as weather, in Michigan? The past two Michigan winters have been pretty mild, which is good news for me, since I don’t like winter. Here’s the prediction for this year. According to Fox 2, Michigan is in for a “La...
MICHIGAN STATE
KICK AM 1530

Are these the 10 Best places to Live in Missouri?

A video breaks down the 10 Best Places in Missouri to Live, I agree with the top spot, but two amazing cities were left off the list and it's a shame. The YouTube channel called Around The World uploaded a video breaking down the 10 Best pLaces in Missouri to Live, so let's break down their list. The video is only 8 mins long and isn't bad to sit through BUT if you don't have time here is their top 10, the top spot belongs to Columbia, followed by Chesterfield, then West Plains, Wildwood, Kirkwood, Town and Country, Ballwin, Bonne Terre, Clayton, and the 10th spot belongs to Ozark. So many places are around the St. Louis area, and their rankings are based highly on rankings like the best place to raise a family, the best place to retire, and so on.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Yes People are Moving from Illinois but where are they Moving too?

We all know that people are moving out of Illinois, but the results may shock you as to where these people are moving to when they leave the Land of Lincoln. I have lived in Illinois for my whole life, from the suburbs of Chicago to DeKalb for college, back to the suburbs in my parent's basement, then living in Chicago a 10-minute walk from Wrigley Field, and now living in west-central Quincy for almost 3 years. During my 31 years of living in Illinois, I have known many friends and family members who have left the Land of Lincoln to other states, mostly warmer places with fewer taxes, which is why I was pretty shocked when I saw this article from wgntv.com about where people in Illinois are moving too.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alt 101.5

WATCH as High Montana Winds Move Massive Hay Bail at a Quick Pace

The winds earlier this week were insane across much of Montana. For some Montanans, the wind is an everyday part of life. I grew up near Billings and would think that a "calm day" was a 5-10 mph breeze. Then, after moving to Missoula, my mind was blown (pun intended) that there are places where the wind DOES NOT blow every day. Now, whenever I visit places like Livingston, Billings, or Great Falls I think to myself "How do people live here?"
MONTANA STATE
KICK AM 1530

Eerie Night Video of a Bobcat walking through woods in Missouri

Check out this video that shows off the creepy glowing eyes of a bobcat walking through the woods in a town outside of St. Louis, Missouri. This video was uploaded to YouTube just a little over 2 months ago by a YouTube user called ptnelsonster, the video is quite short, only 44 seconds to be exact, it gives you this really intense (and creepy I would add) look at a bobcat stalking through the woods at night. Later on, in the video, you see shots of the bobcat in the daylight and some more nighttime shots as well, but it is the first part of the video that is a must-watch in my opinion.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Church Shares Video of Buck Seeking Refuge 1st Day of Deer Season

I can't blame this big buck. A Midwestern church shared video of this massive animal apparently seeking refuge inside of their sanctuary the first day of deer season. I appreciate the attitude of Grace Sturgis who shared this video on Facebook and also YouTube. She provided this description of how Bambi entered their church. Gotta love her sense of humor:
ANIMALS
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

