Customer segmentation is a great way of improving your understanding of your customers, so that you can react better to their needs. To really get the most out of customer segmentation, it is good practice to automate it so you minimize manual work and time spent. In this article I will show you how you can automate your customer segmentation with the use of Python and UbiOps. I will perform an RFM analysis on transaction data that is stored in a Google Sheet.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO