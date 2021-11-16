ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Che: Shame the Devil

primetimer.com
 7 days ago

Showing 1 - 2 of 2 articles tagged "Michael Che: Shame the Devil"

www.primetimer.com

Fox News

'SNL' audience groans at 'Weekend Update' jokes about Kyle Rittenhouse, Steve Bannon

"Saturday Night Live" took some risky jabs in recapping the most recent headlines in its "Weekend Update" segment. Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che kicked things off on a light enough note, joking about Taylor Swift’s 10-minute performance of her re-released version of "All Too Well." From there, however, the duo launched into politics with some relatively dark jokes that didn’t always land with the audience.
Fox News

'Saturday Night Live' addressed 'Let's Go Brandon' trend in cut sketch

The viral "Let’s Go Brandon" trend has become big enough to be parodied on "Saturday Night Live." On Sunday, the NBC show shared a sketch to its YouTube channel that was cut from the Nov. 6 broadcast for time. The sketch took place during the show’s "Weekend Update" segment and capitalized on the ever-growing popularity of the "Let’s Go Brandon" chant, which has emerged in recent weeks as a euphemism for the phrase "F--- Joe Biden."
Daily Beast

Michael Che Doesn’t Want Any ‘Trouble.’ Or Does He?

In the months leading up to the release of his new Netflix special Shame the Devil this week, comedian Michael Che has been using his provocative Instagram account to promise all kinds of “hoopla” around the new hour. The co-head writer of Saturday Night Live and co-anchor of “Weekend Update”...
Person
Michael Che
US Magazine

Michael Che Has Met Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Cute’ Son Cosmo

A baby update! Michael Che thinks Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s son, Cosmo, is a “cute kid.”. The comedian, 38, called the infant an obviously “adorable baby” since it’s “Colin and Scarlett’s baby together” during a Monday, November 8, Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance. That being said, the New...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’: Colin Jost, Michael Che Tackle Kyle Rittenhouse, Climate Crisis in “Weekend Update” Segment

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che touched on everything from Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal of all criminal charges to Baby Yoda’s float in the Thanksgiving Day parade, to the climate crisis, featuring Aidy Bryant as Mother Earth. After opening the segment on Nov. 20 by poking fun at Joe Biden’s colonoscopy, the hosts quickly transitioned to Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of all charges related to the killing of two men and wounding of a third amid a police brutality protest last summer. “So, hopefully, he got all of that shooting out of his system before he becomes a...
TODAY.com

Michael Che talks ‘SNL’, new Netflix special, and using humor through hardship

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, comedian Michael Che talks to Willie Geist about his road to becoming a writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor on “Saturday Night Live,” including selling T-shirts out of the trunk of his car to make ends meet. Ahead of the release of his new Netflix Special “Michael Che: Shame the Devil,” Che talks about processing the worst things in life by making fun of them.Nov. 14, 2021.
tvinsider.com

‘Flash’ Facing Armageddon, ‘Riverdale’ Returns, Tom Brady ‘In the Arena,’ Michael Che on Netflix

The CW’s The Flash zooms into an eighth season with a five-part “Armageddon” arc enlisting some fan-favorite DC characters. Riverdale also launches a multi-episode arc in its Season 6 opener. Superstar quarterback Tom Brady looks back on his many Super Bowl appearances in an ESPN+ docuseries. Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che brings his stand-up act to Netflix.
primetimer.com

SNL taps first-timer Billie Eilish and five-timer Paul Rudd as the final hosts of 2021

Eilish is scheduled to pull double duty as Saturday Night Live host and musical guest on Dec. 11. She previously served as musical guest on the Season 45 premiere in September 2019. Rudd will join SNL's "Five-Timers Club" as host of the Dec. 18 Christmas show, joined by musical guest Charli XCX. Rudd previously hosted in 2019, 2013, 2010 and 2008.
primetimer.com

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Showing 1 - 11 of 11 articles tagged "Michaela Jaé Rodriguez"
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
extratv

Kanye West Goes Public with Reported GF — She’s Half His Age

After a rumored summer romance with Irina Shayk, it looks like Kanye West is moving on with a new woman!. Photographer Shane Zisk snapped a pic of West, 44, sitting courtside with 22-year-old model Vinetria at his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. Page Six reports Kanye and Vinteria...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
