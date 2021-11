Fifty years ago today, Intel released the first commercial single-chip microprocessor. Today’s chips are more than a little faster, but you’ve got to start somewhere. In other recent tech news from around the web, MSI gives us a first look at a previously unannounced mini PC, Samsung is starting to roll out Android 12 to Galaxy phones, Amazon has announced some of its upcoming Black Friday device deals, and Google may have scrapped plans to launch a Pixel Fold smartphone with a foldable display (but to be fair, the company never actually said it was going to release one in the first place… there have just been a lot of rumors, leaks, and speculation.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO