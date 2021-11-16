ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cosmic Queries – Launching the Inspiration4 with Chris Mason & Sian Proctor

startalkradio.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout This Episode — What did we learn from the first all civilian mission into orbit? Neil deGrasse Tyson and comic co-host Chuck Nice explore SpaceX’s recent launch, the Inspiration4, with biophysicist Dr. Chris Mason and geoscientist and pilot Dr. Sian Proctor. Can the human body adapt to space?...

www.startalkradio.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

New technology could enable humans to travel at 7 million MPH

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Nasa to slam spacecraft into asteroid in mission to avoid future Armaggedon

That’s one large rock, one momentous shift in our relationship with space. On Wednesday, Nasa will launch a mission to deliberately slam a spacecraft into an asteroid to try to alter its orbit – the first time humanity has tried to interfere in the gravitational dance of the solar system. The aim is to test drive a planetary defence system that could prevent us from going the same way as the dinosaurs, providing the first real data about what it would take to deflect an Armageddon-inducing asteroid away from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

NASA's Powerful New Telescope Could Transform How We Search For Life on Exoplanets

When it finally launches, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will give us our best look yet at the Universe around us – it's the largest and most powerful telescope humans have ever built, and a new preprint study says it could spot potential signs of alien life in as little as 20 hours of transit time. In advance of its expected launch in late December, one researcher has been looking into the potential of the JWST in terms of the transmission spectroscopy it could carry out – a promising method for detecting the composition of a planet's atmosphere by the...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Nice
Person
Neil Degrasse Tyson
ScienceAlert

This Picture of Mars Taken by The Curiosity Rover Is So Beautiful We Could Cry

Most humans alive today are never going to go to Mars. It's probably for the best, really. Without some serious fixes in place, Mars is extremely inhospitable to human survival. But we still dream lofty dreams of planting our feet on alien ground and staring at incredible alien horizons. Luckily for us, we have the next best thing: robotic rovers, toiling away in the red dust, taking in its vistas with their robotic eyes. This new image, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover and enhanced by the Curiosity mission team here on Earth, really conveys the sense of wonder and wildness one might...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Astra launch reaches orbit, cheers investors

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The stock price for small-rocket company Astra Space, of California, rose more than 30% at one point Monday after the firm reached orbit for the first time over the weekend, carrying a U.S. Space Force test payload from Alaska. The Astra Rocket 3 was only the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

NASA launches spacecraft to kick an asteroid off course

NASA is preparing a mission to deliberately smash a spacecraft into an asteroid -- a test run should humanity ever need to stop a giant space rock from wiping out life on Earth. It may sound like science fiction, but the DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) is a real proof-of-concept experiment, blasting off at 10:21 pm Pacific Time Tuesday (0621 GMT Wednesday) aboard a SpaceX rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The goal is to slightly alter the trajectory of Dimorphos, a "moonlet" around 525 feet (160 meters, or two Statues of Liberty) wide that circles a much larger asteroid called Didymos (2,500 feet in diameter). The pair orbit the Sun together. Impact should take place in the fall of 2022, when the binary asteroid system is 6.8 million miles (11 million kilometers) from Earth, almost the nearest point they ever get.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Space#Space Stations#Roller Derby#Martian#Johnmettler#Startalk Patrons
MarketRealist

How Much Does It Cost to Fly on Blue Origin?

How much does it cost to fly on Blue Origin? The company isn’t saying, nor is Michael Strahan, the Good Morning America anchor who just announced that he’ll be blasting off on a Blue Origin rocket soon. Article continues below advertisement. In July 2021, after his own spaceflight, Blue Origin...
NFL
d1softballnews.com

Because NASA is going to shoot a lot of lasers on Earth

The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) is a NASA project whose mission is to use laser communication systems to transmit data from space to Earth. To better understand what it is, here are 5 things you need to know about this revolutionary system:. The laser. LCRD harnesses the power of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS LA

SpaceX Rocket To Launch NASA Spacecraft From Vandenberg That Will Eventually Slam Into Asteroid

NEAR LOMPOC (CBSLA) – SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County Tuesday night that carries a spacecraft with a distinctive purpose: to knock an asteroid off its orbital path. An illustration of the DART spacecraft with roll out solar arrays (ROSA) extended. Each of the two ROSA arrays in 8.6 meters by 2.3 meters. DART will launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County on Nov. 23, 2021. (NASA) The launch, scheduled for 10:20 p.m., will involve launching a NASA spacecraft whose ultimate target is to hit the moonlet Dimorphos asteroid,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
startalkradio.net

A Materials World – Hacks & Gizmos with Jud Ready

About This Episode — How do you invent a new material? On this episode, Neil deGrasse Tyson and co-hosts Gary O’Reilly and Chuck Nice discuss the science of invention, biomimicry, and answer cosmic queries about materials science from our patrons with professor Dr. Jud Ready. What is biomimicry? Discover how...
CHEMISTRY
creators.com

Cosmic Complaint Box

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Trying on a new personality will be as easy as sticking your face into one of those photo boards at tourist attractions. You line it up and people see the visage while the real you stands a little further back. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have...
ASTRONOMY
nonahoodnews.com

To Nona & Beyond: Inspiration4

On the calm and clear evening of Sept. 15, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Inspiration4 mission into history. It represented the first all-civilian orbital mission, with the crew spending approximately three days in low Earth orbit (LEO). The mission served a dual purpose; blazing a trail for civilian...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

The Shredded Remains of a Cosmic Explosion

These cosmic ribbons of gas have been left behind by a titanic stellar explosion called a supernova. DEM L249 is thought to be the remnant of a Type 1a supernova, the death of a white dwarf star. White dwarf stars are usually stable, but in a binary system - two stars orbiting each other - a white dwarf can gravitationally pull so much matter from its companion that it reaches critical mass and explodes.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Hubble Space Telescope shows off never-before-seen epic views of the solar system's gas giants: Drastic changes are seen to the planets' atmospheres, including new storms on Jupiter

The Hubble Space Telescope is still not fully operational, but NASA and the European Space Agency continue to release new images taken by the space telescope, including never-before-seen images of the solar system's gas giants. The new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune show drastic changes to the planet's...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Will Be Surrounded By “Rings” Similar to Those of Saturn

Saturn is practically an icon of our Solar System due to its unmistakable rings made of rock and ice. But another planet could be featuring a similar characteristic, and that one planet is our own beloved Earth. However, the “rings” will be made of an entirely different material. According to...
ASTRONOMY
Otis Adams

Man Finds Rock More Rare Than Gold

David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy